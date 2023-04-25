Six hurt as factory’s roof collapses after gas leak blast in Karachi

KARACHI: Six workers suffered injuries when the roof of a factory in Korangi collapsed following a gas leak blast on Monday evening, police said.

The Korangi Industrial Area police said that the explosion was so huge that the roof of the industrial unit caved in. The incident took place near Bilal Chowrangi.

Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said that it was not a cylinder blast. He said that gas was leaking in the factory but it was not clear as to how the explosion took place.

He said that the injured workers were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Three injured in clash

Three persons were stabbed and injured during a clash in North Nazimabad on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Hyderi Market police said that two groups clashed with each other over some ‘personal dispute’ in Block-G near Saifi Masjid.

Three persons were stabbed and injured. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

The police said that they were identified as Mohammed Hameed, 24, Shahid Husain, 25, and Khadim Husain, 40. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Area SHO Ayazuddin said that it was a quarrel between neighbours. He said police were investigating the matter.

Suspect held

A suspected robber was shot at, wounded and arrested in an alleged encounter on Superhighway on Monday.

The SITE Superhighway Industrial Area police said that the encounter took place near Islamabad Hotel. Suspect Abdul Hakeem suffered a bullet wound in the exchange of gunfire and was arrested along with his accomplice Rozi Ullah.

The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, mobile phones and cash from their custody.

Meanwhile, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday appreciated the performance of the police for what he called effectively controlling law and order in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies during the three days of Eidul Fitr.

He observed that the police ensured foolproof security and adopted a ‘better strategy’ for maintaining peace and security across the province.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023