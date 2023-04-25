DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2023

Six hurt as factory’s roof collapses after gas leak blast in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 10:48am

KARACHI: Six workers suffered injuries when the roof of a factory in Korangi collapsed following a gas leak blast on Monday evening, police said.

The Korangi Industrial Area police said that the explosion was so huge that the roof of the industrial unit caved in. The incident took place near Bilal Chowrangi.

Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said that it was not a cylinder blast. He said that gas was leaking in the factory but it was not clear as to how the explosion took place.

He said that the injured workers were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Three injured in clash

Three persons were stabbed and injured during a clash in North Nazimabad on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Hyderi Market police said that two groups clashed with each other over some ‘personal dispute’ in Block-G near Saifi Masjid.

Three persons were stabbed and injured. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

The police said that they were identified as Mohammed Hameed, 24, Shahid Husain, 25, and Khadim Husain, 40. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Area SHO Ayazuddin said that it was a quarrel between neighbours. He said police were investigating the matter.

Suspect held

A suspected robber was shot at, wounded and arrested in an alleged encounter on Superhighway on Monday.

The SITE Superhighway Industrial Area police said that the encounter took place near Islamabad Hotel. Suspect Abdul Hakeem suffered a bullet wound in the exchange of gunfire and was arrested along with his accomplice Rozi Ullah.

The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, mobile phones and cash from their custody.

Meanwhile, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday appreciated the performance of the police for what he called effectively controlling law and order in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies during the three days of Eidul Fitr.

He observed that the police ensured foolproof security and adopted a ‘better strategy’ for maintaining peace and security across the province.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...
Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
Updated 23 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.
Child marriage burden
Updated 24 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

It is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world.