DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2023

Zardari wants solarisation project expanded to urban areas of Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 10:50am

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari has directed the Sindh energy department to expand the solarisation programme and try to install solar panels in every house of the province so that people could get rid of expensive electricity and loadshedding, it emerged on Monday.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, who held a meeting with Mr Zardari on Eid, told Dawn that the former president wanted the expansion of a World Bank programme to solarize over 200,000 villages across the province.

He said that as per his vision the solarisation project would be expanded to the provincial government buildings and establishments.

He said that Mr Zardari asked him to try to install solar system in those urban parts of the province which were badly hit by loadshedding.

He said that that the provincial government was setting up solar parks in Malir and Keamari for power generation.

The energy minister said that he briefed Mr Zardari about the opportunities for blue economy in the energy sector.

He said that the energy department wanted to work with Pakistan Institute of Oceanography to develop floating solar projects in coastal areas. “Floating solar systems and offshore wind projects can expand blue economy opportunities through affordable energy,” he added.

The energy minister said that land for water-based green energy projects was several times cheaper and unlike most land-based solar plants there, floating arrays could be stationary.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...
Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
Updated 23 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.
Child marriage burden
Updated 24 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

It is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world.