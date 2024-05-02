DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2024

Dir college girls stopped from attending political events

Our Correspondent Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 07:51am

LOWER DIR: The Government Postgraduate College, Timergara, has formally directed its girl students not to “take part in political gatherings, birthday parties and other extra-curricular activities” on the way to the campus and returning home.

The directions issued by the college’s chief proctor, Prof Riaz Mohammad, were circulated the other day.

He also asked the parents of girl students to stay in contact with the administration to help improve academic standards.

When contacted, chief proctor of the college Prof Riaz Mohammad justified the move, saying it was in the “best interests” of girl students and in line with local customs.

He said several unpleasant incidents were reported in some colleges with co-education, so his college took the initiative to prevent them.

Meanwhile, speakers at a function at the Government High School Adam Dherai in Adenzai area here on Wednesday highlighted the importance of teachers in society.

The event was held on the occasion of the retirement of teacher Syedul Ibrar.

Former district education officer Saeed Khan, principals Ayaz Khan and Bahadar Zeb, former principal Gul Rehman, Dr Ihteshamul Haq, poet Jehan Bakht Jehan and Qari Tahseenullah Qadri addressed the function.

They lauded the services of the retiring teacher, who, they said, never made any compromise on his official duties. Teachers, students, and friends also presented gifts to Syedul Ibrar.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024

Women Rights
Pakistan

