Militant attacks claim 70 lives in April, says report

ISLAMABAD: Following a brief lull in March, militant attacks in the country surged once again in April, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly its southern districts, bearing the brunt.

These findings were released by an Islamabad-based think-tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), in its monthly security assessment report.

According to statistics, the country experienced at least 77 verifiable militant attacks during April, resulting in 70 fatalities, including 35 civilians and 31 members of security forces. Four militants were killed.

The number of injured individuals was 67 — 32 civilians and 35 security personnel.

In comparison, March saw 56 militant attacks, resulting in 77 fatalities and 67 injuries. This indicates a 38 per cent increase in the number of militant attacks, although there was a nine per cent decline in deaths, with no change in the number of injuries.

The security report also underscored the efforts of the country’s security forces in thwarting numerous potential attacks during the month. At least 55 suspected militants were killed and 12 others arrested, including individuals involved in the Basham suicide attack, marking a 55 per cent increase in militant deaths compared to March.

The report further said that 73pc of the total number of militant attacks reported in April took place in KP, including its tribal districts. Fifty-six attacks were reported in the province during the previous month. The attacks killed 43 people — 26 members of security forces and 17 civilians.

The number of the injured stood at 32 — 19 members of security forces and 13 civilians.

Within KP, mainland districts saw more attacks and fatalities than tribal districts (formerly Fata). Mainland KP witnessed 31 attacks, resulting in 25 fatalities and 10 injuries. The southern districts of D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Tank were the most affected, with D.I. Khan and Lakki Marwat facing seven militant attacks each, Bannu facing six, and Tank experiencing two attacks. Together, these districts accounted for 71pc of the attacks in mainland KP.

Additionally, Peshawar faced four attacks, while Swat, Swabi, Charsadda, Shangla, and Battagram experienced one attack each.

In the tribal districts of KP (formerly Fata), PICSS recorded at least 25 attacks, resulting in 18 fatalities and 22 injuries. North Waziristan, Bajaur, and South Waziristan were the most affected districts, with nine, five, and four attacks reported, respectively.

According to the report, Balochistan faced 16 attacks, resulting in 21 fatalities, including 17 civilians and four security personnel, with 31 individuals injured. Most of these attacks took place in the Baloch belt of the province, particularly in the south and southwest. Specifically, three attacks were reported in Khuzdar, two in Kech, Kohlu, and Quetta each, and one each in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Duki, Kalat, Kharan, Mastung, and Nushki.

Punjab also witnessed a surge in militant activities, with four attacks reported in April compared to one in March, resulting in three fatalities. One attack was reported in Sindh, resulting in three fatalities.

In the first four months of the year, the country experienced 323 militant attacks, resulting in 324 fatalities and 387 injuries.

