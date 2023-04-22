PM concerned for safety of citizens in Sudan

ISLAMABAD: As deadly clashes between two rival generals in Sudan continued amidst calls for an Eid ceasefire, Pakistan has stepped up efforts to help its citizens trapped in the restive African state.

In a statement on Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government was keeping close eye on developments in Sudan and efforts to ensure the safety of Pakistani citizens there were being constantly monitored.

The statement said that there were about 1,500 Pakistanis currently in Sudan, adding that the Pakistani embassy was in contact with them and providing them with all possible support.

The prime minister noted that due to the danger involved in getting to the airport, Pakistan was having difficulty evacuating its citizens.

He assured that the government was in touch with the United Nations over the situation in Sudan.

Also on Friday, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held an online meeting with Pakistani missions in Khartoum and surrounding countries on the situation in Sudan.

“The government is working with partner countries to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan, including the option of evacuation,” the Foreign Office spokesperson tweeted.

Mr Majeed also met Sudanese Ambassador in Pakistan Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig to convey Islamabad’s concern over the deteriorating situation in the latter’s country.

The foreign secretary, during the meeting, expressed the hope that the Sudanese authorities would take all measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in the country.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2023