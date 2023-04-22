Four CIA officials held in Gujrat for torturing suspect

GUJRAT: Four personnel of the Crime Investigation Agency, including their head in Gujrat, have been suspended and arrested for torturing a suspect for `unknown’ reasons.

The action was ordered by Regional Police Officer of Gujranwala and Gujrat Dr Haider Ashraf after a video showing torture of the suspect went viral. On Friday, the provincial government transferred DPO Asad Muzaffar and posted SP Ahmed Nawaz Shah as the new DPO with immediate effect.

The Sadar police station has registered the case against four CIA officials, including it’s Gujrat head Inspector Amir Shahbaz, for torturing 22 years old Haider Ali under sections 155C and 156D of Police Order 2002 on the report of Javed Akhtar of Lorai village, the father of the suspect. Akhtar told media the family was not aware of the charge against Ali.

The RPO has also ordered a regular inquiry into the matter and appointed two senior police officers of SSP rank, including SSP range investigation board and SP legal to conduct the inquiry and submit report.

Meanwhile, Mandi Bahauddin District Police Officer Sajid Hussain Khokhar has been transferred and replaced by SP Raza Safdar Kazmi as the new DPO of the district.

