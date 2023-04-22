DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 22, 2023

JI’s bid for talks among parties: Sirajul Haq hints at ‘positive development’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 22, 2023 Updated April 22, 2023 09:55am
<p>Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq addresses a press conference on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq addresses a press conference on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq on Friday hinted at a “positive development” with regard to his party’s initiative for talks among the political parties to develop a consensus on holding of the general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at the JI headquarters, Mansoorah, he said it was obvious from the Thursday’s proceedings in the Supreme Court that the chief justice was willing to provide an opportunity to the political parties to hold a dialogue on the election agenda.

He made it clear that the establishment would not interfere in the political dialogue process, asking the institutions to focus on the role defined for them in the Constitution.

He said the elections and democracy were purely political matters, hence the politicians should sit together to find the solutions to the prevailing crises in the country.

He said the political, constitutional and economic crises have made the country a laughing stock in the world.

He said the judiciary should focus on millions of cases lying pending in courts for decades.

Siraj also demanded release of the Gwadar movement head Hidayatur Rahman Baloch, announcing countrywide protest demonstrations for the rights of the residents of the port city and Balochistan.

To a question, he said that expressing reservations at political process was the right of Maulana Fazlur Rahmen, hoping the JUI-F head would never want anarchy in the country, as he had always talked about a dialogue among the political forces.

He said several political parties have formed dialogue committees, adding the process will be expedited after Eid. He said it was the prime responsibility of the politicians to provide a fair chance to the people to elect their representatives.

He said the elections to be held in Punjab have become controversial even before their conduct. He said the elections should be held in a way that nobody could point a finger at the process.

He said Gwadar movement was not against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), rather it seemed the rulers were inclined to destabilise the project by not fulfilling the locals’ demands, which could ultimately create restlessness among them.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
22 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

THE drawing room conservations this Eid are going to be quite something. An unusually difficult Ramazan is now ...
Child marriage burden
22 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

IT is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world, an indication of how...
Climate disasters
21 Apr, 2023

Climate disasters

THAT Pakistan will have to face numerous climate-induced extreme weather events in the future is a foregone...
Nightmare numbers
Updated 21 Apr, 2023

Nightmare numbers

Pakistan’s exponential population growth, with its ‘youth bulge’ is also bound to have a destabilising effect on internal security.
China & Palestine issue
21 Apr, 2023

China & Palestine issue

FRESH from its diplomatic triumph of bringing trans-Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table and...