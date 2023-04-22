JI’s bid for talks among parties: Sirajul Haq hints at ‘positive development’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq on Friday hinted at a “positive development” with regard to his party’s initiative for talks among the political parties to develop a consensus on holding of the general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at the JI headquarters, Mansoorah, he said it was obvious from the Thursday’s proceedings in the Supreme Court that the chief justice was willing to provide an opportunity to the political parties to hold a dialogue on the election agenda.

He made it clear that the establishment would not interfere in the political dialogue process, asking the institutions to focus on the role defined for them in the Constitution.

He said the elections and democracy were purely political matters, hence the politicians should sit together to find the solutions to the prevailing crises in the country.

He said the political, constitutional and economic crises have made the country a laughing stock in the world.

He said the judiciary should focus on millions of cases lying pending in courts for decades.

Siraj also demanded release of the Gwadar movement head Hidayatur Rahman Baloch, announcing countrywide protest demonstrations for the rights of the residents of the port city and Balochistan.

To a question, he said that expressing reservations at political process was the right of Maulana Fazlur Rahmen, hoping the JUI-F head would never want anarchy in the country, as he had always talked about a dialogue among the political forces.

He said several political parties have formed dialogue committees, adding the process will be expedited after Eid. He said it was the prime responsibility of the politicians to provide a fair chance to the people to elect their representatives.

He said the elections to be held in Punjab have become controversial even before their conduct. He said the elections should be held in a way that nobody could point a finger at the process.

He said Gwadar movement was not against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), rather it seemed the rulers were inclined to destabilise the project by not fulfilling the locals’ demands, which could ultimately create restlessness among them.

