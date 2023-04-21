Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, along with PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday.

In a tweet, Aurangzeb said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

“The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added.

There was no official mention from the Saudi side about the meeting and the PML-N did not share any photographs of it.

