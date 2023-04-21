DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2023

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Dawn.com Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 12:13pm

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, along with PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday.

In a tweet, Aurangzeb said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

“The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added.

There was no official mention from the Saudi side about the meeting and the PML-N did not share any photographs of it.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate disasters
21 Apr, 2023

Climate disasters

THAT Pakistan will have to face numerous climate-induced extreme weather events in the future is a foregone...
Nightmare numbers
Updated 21 Apr, 2023

Nightmare numbers

Pakistan’s exponential population growth, with its ‘youth bulge’ is also bound to have a destabilising effect on internal security.
China & Palestine issue
21 Apr, 2023

China & Palestine issue

FRESH from its diplomatic triumph of bringing trans-Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table and...
A Gordian knot
20 Apr, 2023

A Gordian knot

PTI and key stakeholders in govt. should act promptly and not waste time in initiating talks.
Wheat shortage
20 Apr, 2023

Wheat shortage

PAKISTAN’S major national food security policy goal is to grow enough wheat to not only meet its consumption needs...
Neglecting animals
20 Apr, 2023

Neglecting animals

WWF-PAKISTAN has given Sindh government officials a much-needed reality check regarding the upkeep of animals in...