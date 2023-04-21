DAWN.COM Logo

Disappearance a tool to curb dissent: HRCP

Saleem Shahid Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 10:40am
<p>Screengrab of HRCP’s fact-finding report titled “Balochistan’s Struggle for Hope”. — HRCP</p>

QUETTA: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan vice chairman has alleged that the state was using enforced disappearances on a large scale to suppress dissent.

Advocate Habib Tahir was addressing a press conference on Thursday on the launch of HRCP’s fact-finding report on rights violations in Balochistan titled “Balochistan’s Struggle for Hope”.

In the report, the commission expressed deep concerns over mounting public frustration in Balochistan on enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment.

It also noted with concern the state’s widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent.

