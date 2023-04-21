Non-textile exports fall

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of non-textile products fell 5.81 per cent year-on-year to $8.58 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year owing to the rising cost of production and a dip in demand from the international market.

The stagnation in export proceeds of the non-textile sector was noted since the start of the current fiscal year as demand slowed down in the buyers’ market. No growth was recorded in exports since September 2022 on a year-on-year basis, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments fell by 8.43pc in 9MFY23 from a year ago. However, the export of leather gloves was slightly up 0.28pc in July-March of 2022-23. Contrary to this, the exports of raw leather also decreased by 17.93pc.

The export of cement dipped by 32.07pc during the first nine months this year from a year ago. The decline was also noted in the export of cement in quantity terms during the months under review.

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, these instruments are re-marketed in Western countries by famous brands. As a result, the export value of these products remains very negligible. The export of surgical instruments rose 9.11pc in 9MFY23 over the same period last year. Local manufacturers of surgical instruments have demanded the government provide support in terms of cash subsidies to reduce the rising input cost.

The exports of pharmaceutical products also grew by 28.55pc during the months under review. The export of footwear increased by 18.69pc in 9MFY23 from a year ago. This growth was mainly contributed by an increase in the export of leather footwear, followed by canvas footwear.

The export of carpets dipped by 7.17pc while that of sports goods grew by 17.78pc in 9MFY23. The sales of footballs were up 33.67pc. Pakistan was the official football supplier to the FIFA World Cup held in Doha, Qatar in November 2022.

PBS data showed the export of engineering goods posted growth of 11.22pc in 9MFY23 from a year ago. However, the export of electrical fans dipped by 9.05pc during the months under review.

The export of jewellery declined 43.68pc during the period under review but the exports of gems posted growth of 6.32pc. The export of furniture is up by 45.23pc, followed by an increase of 2.32pc in molasses, 100pc in handicrafts, and 3.05pc in gur and gur products, respectively.

