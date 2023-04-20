Two policemen killed, as many wounded after dacoits storm checkpost in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A gang of dacoits stormed a police check-post in Panjoon Mile (five miles) area in Ghotki district late last night, gunned down two constables and wounded as many of their colleagues in revenge for the murder of their accomplices in encounters before managing to escape, according to police sources.

The bodies of constables Ali Gohar Dayo, a resident of Panu Aqil, and Kishor Kumar Odh of Larkana and the wounded Abdul Meerani and another constable were collected by police and taken to nearest hospital, said police officials.

Sources said the attackers belonged to Jagirani tribe had reportedly avenged murder of two of their clansmen, Ali Hassan and Saddam, who were killed by police in an encounter a couple of weeks ago.

SSP Ghotki Tunveer Hussain Tunio told media persons after attending funeral prayers for the martyred policeman that the department stood by the bereaved families. The department was proud over sacrifices of their jawans who had laid down their lives in fight against dacoits, he said.

He said that police had cordoned off the area and would soon hunt down the attackers. Police would continue operation against dacoits till complete restoration of peace and writ of government in Ghotki district, he said.

Asked how the dacoits managed to force into the check-post without meeting any resistance, Sukkur DIG Sonharu Jiskani said that they had found lapses in security procedures and noticed that the deputed police officials were taking rest when the dacoits stormed the post.

Though the area’s station house officer, who was on patrol at the time, had warned them on phone to be alert lest the dacoits took advantage of windy weather and attacked them, the police officials did not take the warning seriously, said the DIG.

He said in answer to a question why this check-post had only four policemen instead of eight under the standard operating procedures that the check-post was not in a sensitive area, hence, only four policemen were deputed there.

He said that new check-posts would be constructed and each would be manned with eight personnel as soon as recruitment started in district police.

About unavailability of power supply to the check-post during the dacoits’ attack, the DIG said there was long breakdown of power supply to the area due to inclement weather. They had arranged power supply for each check-post in the district, he said.

“I have directed SSP Ghotki to constitute a team to probe the attack and submit a report as soon as possible,” said the DIG, adding they would not tolerate any negligence as they were in a virtual state of war.

As for dacoits’ accounts and video messages on social media, the DIG said that police had already blocked several accounts being operated by the outlaws and submitted a written request to FIA cybercrime wing and other agencies to help block the rest of the dacoits’ accounts.

Earlier, funeral prayers of martyred constable Ali Gohar were offered at SSP office and last rites of Kishore Kumar were performed in his native area at 11:00 am on Wednesday.

Provincial minister Ikramullah Darejo, DIG Jiskani, DIG Mohammad Tariq Dharejo, Ghotki SSP and officials of Rangers and Motorways Police along with a large number of civilians attended the last rites of the fallen cops.

The dead bodies were wrapped in Pakistan and Sindh Police flags and a guard of honor was presented to them in the presence of their families before they were taken to their areas for burial.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2023