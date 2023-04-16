Six policemen killed in road accident in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: Six policemen were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area on late Saturday night.

The personnel were on their way to Hub from Quetta, Khuzdar SSP Fahad Khoso said.

A truck coming from the opposite side hit the car, killing all six men on the spot, while another was injured.

“The police personnel were coming home for Eid after attending a course at police training college,” SSP Khoso said, adding efforts were under way to retrieve the bodies from the car wreckage.

