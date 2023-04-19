Thousands stranded on KKH as heavy rains lash region

GILGIT: Thousands of passengers travelling to Gilgit-Baltistan from different parts of the country were stranded on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) on Tuesday as floodwater and landslides caused by heavy rains blocked the highway at Uchar Nallah near Dassu in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bridge on Uchar Nallah, swept away by flood in August last year, has yet to be rebuilt. Following the heavy rain continued since Sunday, the water level in the nullah increased, causing the suspension of traffic on the KKH. The KKH was also blocked at several points after landslides hit the main artery.

Ejaz Hussain, a passenger who was stuck in traffic, told Dawn that a large number of vehicles and busses carrying thousands passengers, including women and children, had been stranded on both sides of Uchar Nallah since Monday night. They were going homes in GB from different parts of the country to celebrate Eid with their families.

Haider Ali, another passenger, told Dawn that he was coming from Lahore with his family was going to GB. “Since yesterday (Monday), we are stuck here; there is no hope of going home unless clearance of the road for traffic,” he said.

Floodwater, landslides block highway at Uchar Nallah in Kohistan; Kalam-Bahrain road damaged

Authorities said a temporary bridge had been installed to cross the nallah on foot.

However, the passengers, including women, children and aged people, could not cross the temporary bridge. Similarly, many people have their own cars and they couldn’t move leaving their vehicles behind. The area is remote and there is no facility or place to stay or dine, forcing the passengers to stay inside the vehicles and busses.

The stranded passengers protested against the authorities for not taking serious steps to restore this section of the KKH for traffic. They demanded immediate restoration of the bridge on the nullah for smooth traffic on the important KKH, which is lifeline for GB.

Shamsul Rehman, a local, told Dawn that unless the rain stopped and water flow in the nallah decreased, traffic could not be restored.

Taking notice of the situation, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the Frontier Work Organisation (FWO) director general to open the Karakoram Highway for traffic.

According to a press release, the chief minister regretted that a large number of travellers were stranded due to the closure of the KKH at Uchar Nallah and directed that immediate steps be taken to open the traffic.

The heavy rain also caused landslides and rockfalls in various areas of GB, including Diamer district. The KKH remained blocked in various sections of Diamer, besides link roads in Diamer, Ghizer and Astore.

Electricity supply and mobile phone communications were suspended in remote areas of GB. Upper areas received snowfall and avalanches occurred in many areas.

GB works department officials said work for restoration of communications has started in many areas, including Ghizer, Nagar and Diamer. Met office forecast more rains till Friday.

The GB chief minister issued directives for the authorities concerned to deal with any untoward situation in view of the ongoing rains in the region.

Heavy rain in Swat

The road link between tourist spots Kalam and Bahrain was damaged as heavy rain lashed the picturesque valley of Swat, reports Samaa TV. A flood-like situation has occurred in Swat River while heavy rain turned the weather cold.

Bahrain city markets were also flooded, with rainfall recorded in Mansehra city and upper areas of Naran valley. Battagram and Lower Kohistan received rain and snow on the mountains.

Due to heavy rains in Dir city, the road leading to Kumrat was cut off at Bada, while traffic on Kalkot, Thal, Kumrat roads was suspended. There are also reports of rains in Abbottabad, Nathiagali and Ayobia.

