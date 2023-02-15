Passengers suffer as landslide blocks road in Bisham

SHANGLA: Hundreds of passengers faced hardships as Bisham-Swat Road remained blocked to traffic due to heavy landslide in Bisham Ranyal area.

Bisham Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Jawad Asif told Dawn that Bisham-Swat Road was blocked at different points after recent rain and snowfall.

He said that the road was opened to traffic after removal of rubble. However, heavy landslide on Sunday evening blocked the road again.

He said that heavy boulders near Khan Khwar hydropower project blocked the road to traffic. He said that it would take time to open the road to traffic. The assistant commissioner said that two excavators had been working since morning for removal of the boulders. He said that the road was opened to light traffic on Tuesday’s evening. Only cars were allowed to pass through the road, he added.

He said that the area was prone to landslide. He said that more boulders could fall to endanger the lives of passengers. He said that they had called the National Highway Authority to permanently resolve the issue of landslide in the area.

The official said that landslide hit the road every year in February and March. He said that he had asked communication and works department and NHA to construct a retaining wall there.

MURDER: Police said on Tuesday that three suspects arrested in a double murder honour killing case confessed to their crime during interrogation.

SSP Aqiq Hussain said in a statement that the case was registered at Bisham police station the other day and three suspects were arrested. He said that during initial interrogation the suspects confessed to their crime.

PTI: Workers of different political parties on Tuesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Karshat Damorai area of Kana tehsil.

They announced to join PTI during a public meeting that was addressed by former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Alpuri tehsil chairman Waqar Ahmad Khan and others.

On the occasion, PPP leader Kamran Khan and Karshat village council vice chairman Umar Zada Khan announced to join PTI along with his supporters and family members.

