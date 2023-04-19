Rulers set bad example by defying SC verdict: Imran

LAHORE: By defying the decision of the Supreme Court, the rulers are setting a bad example, says Imran Khan, adding first Yousuf Raza Gilani was disqualified for contempt of court and now Shehbaz Sharif will follow suit.

Imran Khan was talking to party Central President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who called on him on Tuesday at Zaman Park.

In the meeting, a detailed consultation on tickets for elections in Punjab and the political situation of the country were discussed.

Imran Khan also specifically inquired about the well-being of Moonis Elahi.

Parvez Elahi said there had been a detailed consultation on the candidates in Punjab and Imran himself would announce the tickets. He said every unconstitutional tactic was being used to stop the election. The incompetent rulers would have to answer for their every unconstitutional action.

Shehbaz Sharif wants to cling to power in any case, even if he has to violate the constitution, the “unconstitutional Show-baz” Sharif has been badly exposed to the nation.

In a meeting with party leaders later, Elahi said the Election Commission of Pakistan, State Bank and the Parliament are playing a game. According to the order of the Supreme Court, the election commission will have to be given the allocated money in any case. Shehbaz Sharif has been guilty of contempt of court, now the decision is awaited. Everyone has to follow the constitution and law for the stability and protection of democracy.

He said the supply of free flour will be the biggest scandal in the history of the country. The smuggling of wheat, flour, sugar and fertiliser has increased during the caretaker Punjab government and unelected representatives are causing the postponement of public welfare projects.

Elahi said during the four-year tenure of Imran Khan, the country was on the path of development. Imran Khan increased the sanctity of the green flag at home and abroad. He condemned the atrocities on Muslims, including Kashmiris, at the international level and highlighted in front of the world. The journey of development will start again from where it stopped.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2023