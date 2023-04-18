DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital: report

Reuters Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 10:37pm

Twenty-one people were killed after a fire broke out in the east wing of the inpatient department of a hospital in China’s capital Beijing, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 12:57pm (0457 GMT) and was extinguished at around 13:33pm after an emergency team rushed to the scene of the accident in Beijing’s Changfeng Hospital, according to the Beijing Daily.

A total of 71 people were evacuated and transferred after the rescue work.

As of 6pm (1000 GMT), 21 had died after being transferred to hospital for treatment, the Beijing Daily reported.

“It’s tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off,” said a Weibo netizen.

Hospital fires are rare in China, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...
Pulwama cover-up
Updated 17 Apr, 2023

Pulwama cover-up

A Machiavellian ploy to exploit a militant attack could have been the potential trigger for a nuclear exchange.
Large deficits
17 Apr, 2023

Large deficits

THE World Bank’s Pakistan Federal Public Expenditure Review puts the focus back on our persistently widening ...
Cigarette tax
17 Apr, 2023

Cigarette tax

A NETWORK of academics and researchers have recently indicated that Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation...