Medicines worth millions gutted in fire at Children’s Hospital store

LAHORE: A massive fire erupting on the third floor of the Children Hospital Lahore’s outpatient department (OPD) early on Saturday morning, gutted down medicines worth millions.

The fire erupted in the hospital’s medical store on the third floor of its building around 5am and spread to the entire floor.

The Rescue 1122 fire tenders, on being informed of the blaze, rushed to the hospital and after around six-hour long efforts extinguished the fire.

As per sources, the hospital administration had stored medicines purchased from last year’s budget (2021-22) in the store which were gutted in the blaze.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the stored material included drip set, syringes, spirit, Pyodine, cotton rolls and other flammable material that further spread the fire.

They said the hospital’s pharmacy store also got destroyed in the fire that was allegedly caused by power short-circuit.

However, no casualty was reported so far, they added.

Following the incident, the hospital administration closed the OPD causing problems for the patients and their

families who got stuck in the emergency department.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, taking notice of the incident, visited the hospital and observed the cooling process. He was given a detailed briefing on the firefighting efforts by the Rescue 1122 officials.

The secretary said a thorough investigation would be conducted into the fire incident and an estimate would be made of the loss of medical equipment and medicines.

He said a complete report of the incident would be presented to Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz who has also taken notice of it.

The chief minister has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter from all aspects. The committee members will also visit other hospitals of the province to make assessment reports and suggest measures to avert such incidents there.

Provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the hospital and observed the cooling process. He was accompanied by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, MD Dr Muhammad Saleem and other officials concerned.

Dr Naseer gave a detailed briefing on the cooling process to the minister.

He said the firefighters did their best to control the blaze. “I am monitoring the situation of cooling myself and everything is under control,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022