Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

Punjab police arrest eight more Katcha gangsters

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 18, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab Police arrested eight members of the Kokani and Lathani gangs and destroyed and burnt several hideouts of the robbers in the Katcha area on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the forces made some important achievements on the ninth day of the grand operation launched under the supervision of Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal.

He said the police used modern technology, heavy weapons and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) against criminals and arrested the key members of the Kokani and Lathani gangs after an intense exchange of fire. He said that the forces also moved ahead and carried out a major operation, destroyed the hideouts of the Farida Kokani Gang and arrested one gang member. They said the gang was involved in kidnapping of a young child from the Jhuk family. Several Kalashnikovs, hundreds of bullets and other weapons were recovered from the arrested gangsters.

The police cordoned off the hideout of another hardened gangster, namely Qabil Sikhani. When the police surrounded his hideout, the criminal escaped and the forces were pursuing him in the riverine areas.

DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said the morale of all the police officers and personnel taking part in the mega operation in Kacha was high.

So far, he added, three gangsters had been killed in the ongoing operation while 14 had been arrested.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

