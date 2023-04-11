Govt likely to announce ‘massive’ development plan for katcha area in Punjab

LAHORE: Following the launch of a ‘grand operation’ against outlaws in katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to visit the Indus riverine area on Tuesday (today) to announce a ‘massive’ development/infrastructure programme.

He will be accompanied by the chief secretary and police chiefs of Punjab and the Sindh.The top officers from the both the government would review the grand intelligence-based police operation launched against hardened criminals by visiting the frontline check posts.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar told Dawn on Monday that the caretaker government had decided to uplift the living standards of the people of Katcha and tribal areas of South Punjab as a permanent remedy to get rid of the criminal gangs operating there for last two decades.

He said a massive infrastructure development plan would be unveiled by the caretaker CM in consultation with the government departments and others stakeholders concerned.

Terror outfits also present on Indus river bed: CTD

He said that the CM wanted to build more schools, hospitals, roads and create employment opportunities to help lift social status of the local people of the kacha areas.

The future course of action and other suggestions would also come under discussion, the IGP said, adding that the CM wanted to improve security and basic social structure.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the CM would also inspect the front line check posts of the Border Military Police and the Punjab police where the personnel of the law enforcement agencies, including the Counter Terrorism Department, special branch and personnel of the various districts were fighting the hardened criminals.

CTD: The Counter Terrorism Department says terrorist organisations are present in the katcha areas and they are in contact with anti-state elements.

The CTD presented its report to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi at a meeting here to review anti-terror operation in the Katcha areas.

The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police were conducting a joint operation against terrorists for the first time.

“More than 11,000 personnel of the Punjab police are taking part in this extensive operation. The meeting decided to set up a permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists’ hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case,“the CDT said.

The meeting asserted that the terrorists challenging the government’s writ in the areas would not find a place to hide and their facilitators would also be proceeded against. It directed the health secretary to immediately send a mobile hospital and four ambulances to the Katcha areas.

The meeting was informed that a plan had been chalked out to construct bridges, roads and checkpoints in the area. It also thanked the army for the provision of modern weaponry and technology to conduct this operation.

The chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, CTD, special branch and additional IGs of Operations Wing of Punjab, health secretaries and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023