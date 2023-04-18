DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

FIA resummons Asad Umar on April 27

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 10:19am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday re-summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Asad Umar in the prohibited funding case on April 27.

Mr Umar had not appeared before the FIA Lahore on April 14, but submitted his reply which the agency termed unsatisfactory.

“Dismissing his reply the FIA has re-summoned Mr Umar for April 27,” an official told Dawn.

The FIA warned that “failing to comply with this notice may entail proceedings against him under the relevant law.”

In its call-up notice, the FIA said the PTI secured millions of rupees in foreign funding for its campaign.

The FIA said that Asad Umar was a manager of this campaign and played a central role in the disbursement of foreign funding.

“The acquiring of foreign funds and their usage for the party campaign were not declared and kept secret,” it said.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday re-summoned former federal minister Zartaj Gul in a corruption probe on April 19.

According to the ACE, Ms Gul has been accused of receiving the commission in the development works carried out in her constituency.

“Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take 10 per cent commission on providing funds for development schemes,” the ACE said and also sought records of Community Development Programme schemes.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

