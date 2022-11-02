DAWN.COM Logo

FIA summons Imran in audio leak, foreign funding inquiries

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in an inquiry into an audio leak related to the US cipher and the prohibited funding case.

The FIA has issued a notice to Mr Khan to appear before it at 12pm ​​on November 3.

The premier investigation agency is investigating the audio leak purportedly featuring Mr Khan, PTI leaders, and a top government officer who were discussing the cipher in the clip.

In the clip which surfaced in September, former prime minister Imran Khan, his principal secretary Azam Khan and ex-minister Asad Umar could be heard discussing how to “play” with the cipher to give the impression of a “foreign conspiracy” and “build a narrative”.

The federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leak. Later, the cabinet also approved legal action against those involved in the matter.

The FIA has also summoned PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on November 3 and Asad Umar on November 2 (today). Mr Qureshi was also summoned last week, but he did not appear.

Meanwhile, the FIA Lahore has also summoned Imran Khan on November 7 in the prohibited funding case. The notice has been issued after the Election Commission of Pakistan gave the verdict in the case that Mr Khan had concealed some bank accounts opened and operated after his authorisation.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022

shan
Nov 02, 2022 08:43am
Good job FIA.
tai
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
capital is surprisingly from western, but difficult to check it. in concept of world, Pakistan is the hand of some country, so now they want to cut this hand .
