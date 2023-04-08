DAWN.COM Logo

FIA summons Asad Umar in prohibited funding case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 8, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 09:33am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Asad Umar in the prohibited funding case on April 14.

In its call-up notice, the FIA said the PTI secured millions of rupees in the foreign funding for its campaign.

The FIA said Mr Umar was a manager of this campaign and played a central role in the disbursement of foreign funding.

“The acquiring of foreign funds and their usage for the party campaign were not declared and kept secret,” it said.

The FIA summoned Mr Umar at its Lahore office on April 14 to record his statement.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2023

