DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2023

CM gives away Rs1m cheque to family of slain Sikh trader

Bureau Report Published April 15, 2023 Updated April 15, 2023 04:57am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday gave away Rs1 million cheque to the heirs of a Sikh community member, who was shot dead last month.

Diyal Singh, a Sikh trader, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Ghari Atta Mohammad village on the outskirts of provincial capital on March 31.

A statement issued here said that the heirs of the slain trader met the caretaker chief minister at the Chief Minister’s House, where they were handed over the cheque.

On the occasion, Mr Khan said targeting a member of a minority faith was a reprehensible act. He said that those behind the attack would be arrested soon. Besides, he said that instructions had been issued to the police department for ensuring protection to minorities. He said that the government was working to address the issue of setting up a crematorium for the Sikh community.

Meanwhile, heirs of Kashif Maseh, a member of the Christian community who was shot dead by unknown attackers earlier this month, also met the caretaker chief minister and asked for taking necessary steps to ensure the killers were arrested soon.

Mr Azam Khan assured them that Kashif Maseh’s killers would soon be behind the bars. He also said that the government would soon extend financial assistance to them and also ensure protection of the family.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

For shame
Updated 15 Apr, 2023

For shame

The SC ruling on bill limiting CJP powers made it clear that there are no rules in play.
TTP hot pursuit
15 Apr, 2023

TTP hot pursuit

ARMY chief Gen Asim Munir’s observation at yesterday’s in camera session of the National Assembly that the...
The Sepra plan
15 Apr, 2023

The Sepra plan

IN a major policy decision, the Sindh cabinet has approved a draft law for the creation of the first provincial...
SC vs PDM
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

SC vs PDM

The window for finding an amicable way out of Pakistan’s current crisis is closing fast.
The right to offend
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

The right to offend

As a society, our propensity to be offended by others’ lifestyle choices and beliefs is a threat to the fundamental rights of many fellow citizens.
Taliban UN women ban
14 Apr, 2023

Taliban UN women ban

BY disallowing women from working for the UN in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban are shooting themselves in the foot....