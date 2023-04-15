CM gives away Rs1m cheque to family of slain Sikh trader

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday gave away Rs1 million cheque to the heirs of a Sikh community member, who was shot dead last month.

Diyal Singh, a Sikh trader, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Ghari Atta Mohammad village on the outskirts of provincial capital on March 31.

A statement issued here said that the heirs of the slain trader met the caretaker chief minister at the Chief Minister’s House, where they were handed over the cheque.

On the occasion, Mr Khan said targeting a member of a minority faith was a reprehensible act. He said that those behind the attack would be arrested soon. Besides, he said that instructions had been issued to the police department for ensuring protection to minorities. He said that the government was working to address the issue of setting up a crematorium for the Sikh community.

Meanwhile, heirs of Kashif Maseh, a member of the Christian community who was shot dead by unknown attackers earlier this month, also met the caretaker chief minister and asked for taking necessary steps to ensure the killers were arrested soon.

Mr Azam Khan assured them that Kashif Maseh’s killers would soon be behind the bars. He also said that the government would soon extend financial assistance to them and also ensure protection of the family.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023