Doctor in Chiniot faces action for ‘obscene’ act at office

Our Correspondent Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 11:30am

CHINIOT: A doctor is facing disciplinary action after he was caught on camera hugging a female visitor at his District Headquarters Hospital.

The video was uploaded to social media, showing the doctor, whose name has been withheld, hugging a veiled woman.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ahmad Khan Niazi has issued a notice to the doctor under the Peeda Act of 2006, stating that it has come to his attention that he was allegedly involved in vulgar, shameful and unethical activities with females in his office during working hours.

The notice goes on to say that the doctor’s behaviour has brought shame to the hospital and tarnished the dignity of the medical profession.

The notice also revealed that there have been multiple harassment complaints lodged against the doctor in the past.

After an unsatisfactory response to the notice, the medical superintendent has written a letter to the health secretary recommending the doctor’s termination from the job.

The doctor in question denies the allegations and claims that the video is fake. He says the video is an attempt to blackmail him by some subordinate staff at the hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2023

