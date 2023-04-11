ECP postpones local govt by-polls in 26 districts of Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday postponed the by-elections scheduled to be held on April 18 in over 90 union committees/councils in 26 districts of Sindh, including 11 in Karachi division, due to Ramazan.

The polling will now be held on May 7.

The ECP stated that the decision to postpone the polls was taken on the requests of contesting parties.

According to a notification, “By taking into consideration the requests made by various political parties regarding extension of poll date due to last Ashra of Holy Month of Ramazan and in exercise of powers under Article 219(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sections-58 and 229 of the Elections Act, 2017 and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to postpone the Local Government Bye-Elections of first and second phases in 26 districts of Sindh Province to the extent of poll date. The poll shall now be held on 7th May, 2023 (Sunday) instead of 18th April, 2023.”

Earlier on March 17, the ECP had issued the schedule of by-elections on as many as 93 UCs in 26 districts, including 11 in Karachi division.

However, the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government had demanded the ECP hold mayoral elections before holding by-election on remaining UCs where elections could not be held due to the death of candidates.

The Sindh government had sent a letter to the ECP last month pointing out that its decision to hold by-elections on the vacant LG seats appeared to be not in consonance with the Constitution as it impeded the elections of the heads of the local government institutions.

It was the demand of the provincial government that the ECP proceed with the elections to seats reserved for women, minorities, peasants, youths and transgenders and thereafter, hold elections of the mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice chairmen at the earliest.

