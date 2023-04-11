DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

‘Over 600,000 people contracted TB in last two years in Pakistan’

Ikram Junaidi Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 611,000 people have fallen ill due to tuberculosis (TB) in Pakistan over the past two years whereas 48,000 HIV-negative and 2,100 HIV-positive people died due to TB in the country but only 55pc of the cases were notified.

Vice chair of Stop TB Pakistan Dr Sharaf Ali Shah said this while speaking to participants of a seminar held on Monday.

According to a statement released on Monday, the event was organised by Stop TB Partnership Pakistan in collaboration with the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Pfizer Pakistan.

Highlighting the reasons for low TB case notification, Dr Shah said that poor understanding of TB and its symptoms (lack of awareness), poor knowledge about where to seek care and misconceptions around anti-TB drug availability at public sector health facilities, cost of transportation and loss of daily wages were some of the main factors.

It is worth mentioning that every year, Stop TB Partnership and its partners unite to raise public awareness of the devastating health, social and economic impacts of TB and call for an end to the epidemic.

Provincial adviser says HIV-infected persons at increased risk of acquiring TB

Throwing light on HIV TB co-infection, Dr Afshan Isani, provincial TB adviser CDC Sindh, said that tuberculosis and HIV, both infections facilitate each other.

“HIV-infected persons are at increased risk of acquiring TB and management of TB HIV co-infected cases is more challenging. The number of new HIV cases is increasing every year. In 2022, about 30,000 new HIV cases were registered in the country,” she said.

Dr Salim Kazmi, senior technical adviser CDC, said that globally a lot is being done to implement the strategy that aims to end TB. Some recent developments include reducing the duration of treatment for sensitive TB in certain cases to four months and for drug-resistant TB to six months.

It is worth mentioning that multi drug resistant (MDR) TB is the one which grows when patients stop taking medicines without completion of course. The virus becomes so strong that the cost of treatment increases tenfold.

Dr Karam Shah, senior adviser, Stop TB Pakistan said that there was an urgent need to engage policymakers at district, provincial and federal levels to promote political commitment, to declare TB as a health priority and to allocate adequate domestic funding.

He added that different strategies could be used, including a parliamentary caucus and involvement of electronic, print, and social media.

He highlighted that according to the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2022, total available funding for TB in Pakistan in 2021 was $47 million, out of which domestic funding was only 8pc while 92pc of the total funding came through international donors (mainly through Global Fund to Fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria).

“Besides low allocation of domestic funds, timely release of funds without cuts and proper utilisation of allocated funds are common issues. Total dependence on international funding raises serious concerns about the sustainability of TB control services,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.