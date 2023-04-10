Amid institutional wrangle, Justice Isa addresses NA convention, says SC stands with Constitution

Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, said on Monday that he and the country’s top court stood with the Constitution.

He made the remarks while addressing a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly hall to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, where he was the only top court judge in attendance.

The Constitution was passed by the National Assembly on April 10, 1973, authenticated by the president on April 10, 1973, and promulgated on August 14, 1973.

At the outset of his speech, Justice Isa clarified that he was not here to make a political speech but to say “on behalf of myself and my institution that we stand with this book (the Constitution).”

As he made the remarks, which were met with thumping of desks by the participants, Justice Isa also held up a copy of the Constitution.

“This book is our identity, Pakistan’s identity. The elected representatives of the time unanimously voted on it, there was no negative vote. There were four abstentions I think.”

Justice Isa called for recognising the importance of the Constitution.

He said that all the participants of the convention were politicians who looked at matters through a particular lens but he was a lawyer who looked at matters through the lens of the law.

Recalling his time as chief justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC), Justice Isa said he was at first hesitant to take up the mantle but strived hard to set up the high court and appoint judges.

“Sometimes we don’t hate our enemies as much as we hate each other. Why is that? Us and you, you as in parliament, and the bureaucracy should have one focus: serving the people.

“Our job is to make decisions swiftly according to the law and the Constitution. Your job is to make laws which are beneficial for the people. And the job of the executive is to implement the laws and the policies made by the government of the time.”

Gesturing towards NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashrad, he said that he had asked prior to attending today’s gathering if political matters would be talked about. “But you assured me that only constitutional matters would be talked about. But a lot of political things were talked about,” he said with a laugh.

“It is their freedom of right given by the Constitution. So I don’t say anything to them but that does not mean I agree with them. I want to make this clear. Perhaps, tomorrow cases of these people will [be heard] and decisions will be taken against them and maybe they will talk against me so I just want to make it clear that I came [for the] golden jubilee of the Constitution. This is a celebration.”

Justice Isa said that the movement for the formation of a separate homeland for Muslims started off with a “dream” that Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal had which later became a political movement.

“And in the whole world, the whole world, the biggest country for Muslims came into being. But now I am ashamed to say that Pakistan no longer has this privilege, it is now with Indonesia.”

He said that Maulvi Tamizuddin Khan, president of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, was dismissed by a bureaucrat who formed a cabinet of ministers.

Justice Isa said that Maulvi Tamizuddin challenged his dismissal in the Chief Court of Sindh, following which the judges at the time, including Chief Justice Constantine, restored the assembly.

“Unfortunately, this was challenged in the Federal Court of the time and the decision was overturned. At the time, there was judge and the concerning thing is that this judge, Justice Cornelius, was also Christian and perhaps in the minority, if you read his judgement he talked about Islam and if you read the majority judgement said that it was [in line with] the Queen on England.”

He said that he did not like the use of the word “minorities” because they were equal citizens and they had played a huge role in the country.

“I wanted to say that we write verdicts, instead of making speeches but because today is such a day that if we go back to the past […] and stand with Maulvi Tamizuddin and the judges who restored the assembly, would Pakistan have been split into two? This is a question I am leaving to you as a student of the law.”

He also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for deciding that April 10 would be celebrated as National Constitution Day.

Justice Isa noted that 50 years had passed since the Constitution was passed and called for embracing it. “Not because my salary is guaranteed in it but because it talks about the people’s basic rights. The most important thing the Constitution talks about is people’s basic rights.”

PM hails framers of Constitution for ‘going for consultation, not confrontation’

Speaking shortly after the special session began, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the framers of the Constitution’s for going for “consultation instead of confrontation”.

“I salute the framers of the Constitution who went for consultation instead of confrontation and gave Pakistan this Constitution.”

Terming today to be of the “utmost importance” in the country’s history, he said the presence of people from various professions in the NA today proved that the Constitution was still alive, “even after 50 years and after amendments were made in different articles”.

Shehbaz praised the framers of the Constitution for setting aside their differences and sitting together even though they had differing ideologies.

He said, “I think today’s day is not just important in a historical context but also today shows how in 1955, the doctrine of necessity was invented and a chief justice gave a dictator three years of leeway and similarly, the Constitution of Pakistan was rewritten”.

Also celebrating the incumbent government’s one year in power, he said, “It has been a year today. There are difficulties, challenges — there is no doubt about that — there must also have been faults and mistakes.

“There is no doubt about that […] but once when it has been resolved that we have to collaborate and make this work, then even the biggest of challenges are overcome.”

In an earlier tweet, the premier had described the Constitution as a “sacred document that has weathered many storms over the past 50 years and held the federation together”.

“Constitution of Pakistan continues to be central to shaping our national character, identity & future trajectory. [The] time has come to place parliament at the core of national life, both in letter & spirit. Rules of the game framed in light of the Constitution show us the way forward,” he had said.

More to follow