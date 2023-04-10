DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2023

Journalists in Haripur urged to make effective use of RTI law

Our Correspondent Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 10:58am

HARIPUR: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Individual Land (IL) organised a two-day training for journalists here on effective use of the Right to Information (RTI) law for investigative journalists, countering fake news, importance of local governments, gender-sensitive reporting and reporting about marginalised groups of the community.

The training was facilitated by renowned investigative journalist Umar Cheema, who shared his expertise on the use of RTI law to uncover corruption and malpractice. The aim of the training was to equip journalists with the tools they needed to conduct impactful and thorough investigations that can bring about positive change in their communities.

Syed Raza Ali from CPDI explained legislative landscape of RTI law and process of filing information requests and how they can be used to access information from government departments, officials, and public institutions. He emphasised the importance of journalists having access to accurate and timely information to help them in their work and ensure that they provide reliable news to their audiences.

The training covered a range of topics, including how to counter fake news, the principles of gender-sensitive reporting, and how to report on marginalised groups in the community. Participants were encouraged to share their own experiences and challenges they faced as journalists in Haripur and also to work together to find solutions to their common problems.

At the end of the training, participants were awarded certificates. They expressed their gratitude to CPDI for organising such a valuable and informative training course. They also expressed their commitment to use the skills and knowledge gained during the training to produce impactful and reliable journalism in public interest.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.