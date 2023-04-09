Fast-food restaurant manager shot at, injured at Karachi’s Seaview

The manager of fast-food restaurant McDonald’s located at Karachi’s Seaview was shot at and injured after a heated argument in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

In a statement, Darakhshan police said that 32-year-old Imran Ali was shot and injured at McDonald’s Seaview due to the firing of unknown suspects for unknown reasons. The statement added that he was moved to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the injured man was the restaurant manager and was shot in the foot. He said that Ali was taken to South City Hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

The officer said that four suspects travelling in a SUV arrived at the restaurant’s drive-thru with the intention of ordering food. However, staff informed them that they were no longer serving customers and were having Sehri, Raza said.

The police official said that this enraged one of the suspects, who was reportedly “intoxicated”. The SSP said the suspect took out a rifle and started firing.

He said that the glass doors of the restaurant, which were closed, shattered due to the firing. He said that Ali, who had come outside to see what had happened, was shot in the foot during this time.

Meanwhile, police registered a first information report (FIR) on the victim’s complaint under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Darakshan police station.

Ali said that he was on duty when he heard the sound of gunfire at the restaurant’s drive-thru window around 4:45am.

He said he went outside and saw that that the restaurant’s security guard was coming towards him and gesturing towards the man firing at the drive-thru window. Ali said that he was shot in the foot as staff fled to take cover inside the restaurant while the suspects managed to escape.

Ali said a rider present at the scene took him to South City Hospital for medical attention.

“The men involved in the rampage have been identified through their vehicle’s number plate,” SSP Raza said, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest them.

“The incident occurred over a heated exchange over [ordering] food,” the senior officer said.

He said the suspect who fired at the restaurant originally hailed from Balochistan and was a member of the Rind community. The SSP hoped that he would be arrested very soon.