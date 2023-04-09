Fawad applauds PPP for keeping option of talks open

LAHORE: After differences of opinion surfaced between two of the main parties in the ruling coalition over the issue of holding talks with the main opposition party, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry praised the PPP for passing a resolution stating that it did not want to become party to the campaign to malign judges and asserting that political parties did not block negotiations.

“The PTI is also for the holding of dialogues and wants that the establishment, government, and opposition should sit together, discuss and give space — while acknowledging the right of election,” Mr Chaudhry said while speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, where he applauded what he called the “political acumen” demonstrated by Asif Ali Zardari’s party.

He also said discussions among stakeholders should only be held on the subject of differences on elections and finalising the rules of the game.

Trashing discussion surrounding the number of judges on a bench, the PTI leader said the people of Pakistan are only concerned about elections to two provincial assemblies.

Asks establishment, government to sit together to iron out issues over elections

He said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah were judges of impeccable integrity and added that the latter had only given his technical view on the judgment. “The Supreme Court judgments are not based on technicalities but substantial justice,” he added.

Stating that Pakistan’s politics had been torn down through a planned conspiracy, he said it could be streamlined only through fresh elections. “How can a political party be so coward, to say that it does not want to go to elections — and rule through nominations,” he wondered.

Referring to President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision to return to parliament a bill aimed at clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan and giving the right to appeal in all suo motu cases with retrospective effect, the PTI senior vice-president said the judiciary, parliament and the executive had separate functions to perform.

Referring to the National Sec­u­rity Committee’s official statem­ent, the PTI leader regretted that the “security situation has been explained in a way that the country is on the mercy of the terrorists. Terrorists are now dictating the nuclear power when it can hold elections,” he regretted and added this nuclear state also had no funds to hold elections in line with the Constitutional provisions.

Following the NSC statement on security and financial position, the PTI leader asked if wasn’t it time for the prime minister to resign. He said the present ‘imported regime’ had brought Pakistan to this financial and security bankruptcy.

Referring to the cabinet and National Assembly resolutions that rejected the Supreme Court decision, Mr Chaudhry stated the Cabinet Division had retracted that any such item to reject SC ruling was on cabinet agenda and added that the National Assembly resolution was also signed by 42 members, including 28 women from reserved seats, out of the 371-member house. “No PML-N stalwart, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Tanvir, Javed Latif and Khawaja Asif signed the NA resolution knowing that they would be tried and disqualified,” Mr Chaudhry asserted.

“The PTI has asked the 42 NA resolution signatories to tender apology in 12 hours or the party will move a reference against them and get them disqualified,” he said.

Mr Chaudhry also lambasted the PDM and its caretaker government in Punjab for instituting 144 cases against PTI chief Imran Khan, including 15 terrorism cases in a day. He said both federal and Punjab governments had tried their utmost to get Imran Khan disqualified and miserably failed and warned that they would face the same fate in future too.

Lambasting caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, he said, “Small people have been given the throne through nominations”. Chiding Mr Naqvi for blocking traffic on The Mall during his movement, he also alleged all property dealers had “purchased” caretaker ministries in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab information minister Amir Mir reacted and warned PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to refrain from using bizarre language against CM Naqvi otherwise his past would be exposed.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023