Leopards kill 30 goats in Kaghan village

MANSEHRA: Two leopards attacked an animal shed in Shangiran village of Kaghan valley here on Thursday night killing 30 goats and injuring six sheep.

Shepherd Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters that the felines possibly lived in the nearby Malkandi National Park or Khatta Mungloor forests and came to the village in search of food.

He said that it was the first such attack in the village.

Mr Yaqoob said that a two-member team of the wildlife department visited the animal shed and collected evidence before leaving.

He said that he also shared with the team the pictures of goats killed by leopards.

The shepherd said that work on a hydropower project had begun near the Malkandi National Park and Khatta Mungloor forests, so it could be the possible reason for the departure of wild animals from their natural habitat.

In February and March, the wildlife department seized two injured leopards from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road in Kaghan Valley. One of them died at the Dodial Peasantry afterwards.

When contacted, divisional wildlife officer Taimur Shah confirmed the leopard attack and said it was being investigated by his department.

“Our team has collected information and evidence from the village,” he told Dawn.

Mr Shah said temperatures in the area, especially in alpine forests, had significantly dropped following a snowfall in Kaghan valley two days ago.

He said the two leopards possibly left their natural abode for food.

KILLED: Gunmen killed a man in Tarapi area here on Friday.

Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Zoraid fired bullets at Mubashir Hussain after an altercation leaving the former seriously injured.

The residents shifted him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police handed over the body to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

They said they had begun a search for the gunmen after booking them for the murder.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old pedestrian was run over and injured by a speeding car in the Barkund area here.

The Rescue 1122 personnel shifted Mohammad Ali to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital but the doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad due to critical condition.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2023