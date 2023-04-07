DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2023

ASI martyred, 2 constables injured in grenade attack in Swabi: police

Zahid Imdad Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 12:05am

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was martyred and two constables were injured in a grenade attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district on Friday, police said.

According to a statement by Swabi police, available with Dawn.com, ASI Sahir Khan and Constables Gul Nasib and Ijaz were performing beat duties in Yar Hussain Bazaar before Iftar to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area and avoid any untoward incident.

From there, they left for Yar Hussain Police Station for Iftar, the statement said, adding that “unknown accused/militants” threw a hand grenade inside their car while they were on their way.

According to police, the incident occurred at 6:24pm and ASI Khan was martyred in the attack.

The police statement said Constable Nasib sustained “serious injuries” and was moved to Mardan Medical Complex for treatment while Constable Ijaz suffered minor injuries.

Police have initiated a search operation in the area for the arrest of the “militants”, the statement added.

In January, a policeman was injured when unidentified assailants had hurled grenades at Yar Hussain police station.

District Police Officer captain (retired) Najamul Hussain had said at the time that it was the first attack on a police station in the district following a rise in terror attacks by banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in KP.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Coming undone
Updated 07 Apr, 2023

Coming undone

The government's obsession with power is impeding the much-needed restructuring of Pakistan's economy.
Overt racism
07 Apr, 2023

Overt racism

BRITISH Home Secretary Suella Braverman seems to have achieved quite a feat — that of being a non-white person ...
Keamari gas deaths
07 Apr, 2023

Keamari gas deaths

ILLEGAL industrial concerns located in congested residential areas present a clear danger to human health and...
Fractured state
Updated 06 Apr, 2023

Fractured state

It is essential that judges find a way to reconcile their differences and maintain mutual respect.
A bleak picture
06 Apr, 2023

A bleak picture

THOSE who think the latest round of monetary tightening by the State Bank will restrain the soaring price inflation...
Thar’s water concerns
06 Apr, 2023

Thar’s water concerns

SINDH’S Thar region is one of the least developed parts of Pakistan, known both for its stunning desert beauty and...