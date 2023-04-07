DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2023

Imran’s bail extended till April 18, exempted from appearance

Malik Asad Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 10:07am

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight different cases till April 18 and exempted him from personal appearance as well.

The bench consisted of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

At the outset of the proceedings, the counsel for Mr Khan filed an application seeking his exemption from personal appearance. He argued that since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to attend a ceremony on the premises of the IHC, the PTI chief be exempted from attending the proceedings.

He further said that since the PTI chief would appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad after Eid holidays, the IHC should put off further hearings on the bail matter after Ramazan. The counsel said that since the former prime minister was facing “threats to his life”, he should be exempted from attending court hearings.

Justice Farooq said the court would not extend any benefit to Mr Khan which it cannot give to a common litigant under the law. The IHC chief justice observed that personal appearance was mandatory for any accused during criminal proceedings.

Security protocol

Chief Justice Farooq asked the federal government to provide a copy of the rules framed for the security protocol for former prime ministers. He was hearing a petition filed over remarks made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah against Mr Khan.

Additional Attorney General Muna­war Iqbal Duggal told the court that the government had notified the security protocol for former prime ministers.

According to him, an assessment committee determines the security arrangements for ex-prime ministers.

A representative of the interior ministry told the court that no notification to provide security to Mr Khan had been issued so far.

He said it was obligatory upon the federal government to provide security to former prime ministers in the federal capital while the provincial govern-ments were responsible for their security within their jurisdiction.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Coming undone
Updated 07 Apr, 2023

Coming undone

The government's obsession with power is impeding the much-needed restructuring of Pakistan's economy.
Overt racism
07 Apr, 2023

Overt racism

BRITISH Home Secretary Suella Braverman seems to have achieved quite a feat — that of being a non-white person ...
Keamari gas deaths
07 Apr, 2023

Keamari gas deaths

ILLEGAL industrial concerns located in congested residential areas present a clear danger to human health and...
Fractured state
Updated 06 Apr, 2023

Fractured state

It is essential that judges find a way to reconcile their differences and maintain mutual respect.
A bleak picture
06 Apr, 2023

A bleak picture

THOSE who think the latest round of monetary tightening by the State Bank will restrain the soaring price inflation...
Thar’s water concerns
06 Apr, 2023

Thar’s water concerns

SINDH’S Thar region is one of the least developed parts of Pakistan, known both for its stunning desert beauty and...