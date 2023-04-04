DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2023

Aitzaz doubts govt intention to hold polls in Oct

Malik Asad Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has said the Constitution has defined the period of 90 days as the term of the caretaker government and it has no constitutional status on the 91st day.

Addressing a seminar ‘Supremacy of the Constitution and Role of Supreme Court’ organised by PTI’s lawyers wing on Monday, Mr Ahsan said there was no guarantee that elections would be held on the new date in October and the government might find another excuse to delay the polls.

He lent support to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial saying those who have joined hands against him will be antagonistic towards Justice Qazi Faez too when he becomes the top judge. He praised the lawyers for expressing solidarity with the chief justice.

During the seminar, the lawyers pressed the government to hold elections to Punjab and KP assemblies and passed a resolution condemning the police raid on PTI chairman’s Zaman Khan residence.

In his speech, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said those who used to raise the slogans ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ are now ‘seeking refuge in the establishment’s lap.’He claimed that due to rising inflation, the PML-N was afraid of facing people in the elections.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Verdict due
Updated 04 Apr, 2023

Verdict due

It is hoped that the CJP will find a way out of this crisis while keeping the integrity of his institution intact.
Communal riots
04 Apr, 2023

Communal riots

COMMUNAL violence during religious events, particularly processions, has a long history in the subcontinent, with...
Uptick in crimes
04 Apr, 2023

Uptick in crimes

IT is now becoming an annual tradition. Each year, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a marked increase in reports...
Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...