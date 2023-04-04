Aitzaz doubts govt intention to hold polls in Oct

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has said the Constitution has defined the period of 90 days as the term of the caretaker government and it has no constitutional status on the 91st day.

Addressing a seminar ‘Supremacy of the Constitution and Role of Supreme Court’ organised by PTI’s lawyers wing on Monday, Mr Ahsan said there was no guarantee that elections would be held on the new date in October and the government might find another excuse to delay the polls.

He lent support to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial saying those who have joined hands against him will be antagonistic towards Justice Qazi Faez too when he becomes the top judge. He praised the lawyers for expressing solidarity with the chief justice.

During the seminar, the lawyers pressed the government to hold elections to Punjab and KP assemblies and passed a resolution condemning the police raid on PTI chairman’s Zaman Khan residence.

In his speech, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said those who used to raise the slogans ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ are now ‘seeking refuge in the establishment’s lap.’He claimed that due to rising inflation, the PML-N was afraid of facing people in the elections.

