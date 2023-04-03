CDA proposes ‘unique’ policy to shift private schools from residential areas

ISLAMABAD: After its repeated failure to shift private schools from residential areas, the civic agency has proposed a new policy, under which it would allot plots to the institutions on rent.

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) board will take up this agenda item in its upcoming sixth meeting. The board will take up the “Allocation of planned available space to private schools on rental lease basis,” a source said, adding that under the current rules, the civic body is not authorised to give land on rent to any entity.

He said it would be interesting to see how the board will decide on the issue as under CDA’s regulations, plots could be allotted to both government and private schools in residential sectors.

The CDA allots plots for government schools on subsidised rates while private schools are supposed to purchase plots through a competitive process in accordance with the market rates.

Board to take up issue of giving plots on rent to private educational institutions

“Yes, we are going to take up the issue of allotment of plots to private schools on rental basis in upcoming board meeting,” said a board member, who requested not to be named. He said the purpose of this exercise was to help private schools construct purpose-built campuses and vacate the residential areas.

Sources in the CDA said that in the past the civic agency had allotted plots to a number of private schools on nominal rates, but the operators of the schools did not pass on any relief to the parents.

Officials said since private school was a profitable venture, the CDA should auction the plots in accordance with the market values, instead of opting for renting out the plots.

“We should go for an open commercial auction of schools plots,” said an official, adding that running private schools had become a profitable business. He said as per existing rules, the CDA can’t rent out its property rather it was supposed to dispose of plots through auctions.

Those in favour of the said policy say the CDA should facilitate the private schools for moving out from residential areas, adding that currently around 400 schools were operating in residential areas.

“We have identified over 100 available spaces/plots in our sectors, including the new ones, and the board will decide the matter,” said an official. He said if the summary was approved, the plots will be given on rent for 20 to 25 years and the CDA will get monthly rent from the school owners. While the schools owners will not charge fee beyond the agreed one.

“We have formed three categories: schools charging Rs5000 fee, those charging Rs5000 to Rs10000 and over Rs10,000 fee. We will ensure a reasonable fee for the students,” a CDA official said, adding that some schools had filed court cases against non-conforming use of schools and to avoid further litigation, we have proposed the rental policy,” the official said and added that once approved by the board, further steps would be taken through a committee for fixing the fee and rents.

Asked about CDA’s existing rules under which there eas no provision of rent, he said: “Once approved by the board, we will make changes to the regulations as this rental modal will be helpful for CDA to generate around Rs1 billion annual rent.”

In 2019, a committee, comprising officials of the CDA, education department and other stakeholders, had proposed that three years should be given to private schools operating in residential areas for relocation.

It was also proposed that Montessori and daycare centres should be opened in every sector of the city. The committee held several meetings to resolve the issue of non-conforming use of residential buildings.

Sources said the committee had also requested the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to allow the CDA for creating new plots on premises of school and college buildings which had vacant areas/playing fields. But the FDE refused. The committee also directed those who had been allotted 55 school plots to immediately start construction of the buildings failing which the plots would be cancelled after a year.

“After two months consultative process, CDA prepared a draft report for relocation of schools. In the draft report, mechanism and criteria regarding shifting of schools had been proposed. The recommendations would be submitted to the government for approval,” a statement issued by the CDA in 2019 had said.

It had said the proposal had been drafted on the basis of input and consultation from the representatives of stakeholder departments, including the FDE, Ministry of Education, Private Educational Institute Regulatory Authority, Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Interior and the CDA.

Recommendations had also been made that private housing societies would be directed to immediately start construction on plots designated for schools. The committee had also recommended that private schools would be allowed in Zone 2, 4 and 5 on private land. In this regard, bylaws have been formulated which have to be followed for construction of schools in these areas.

The authority will facilitate the managements of such schools in obtaining NOC and approval process.

The committee had agreed that there was a dire need for capacity building of government institutes as they were occupying huge area/sites and by constructing additional buildings and improving standard of education students could be attracted and load could be shared.

It said CDA would offer available plots for schools and colleges which would be disposed of in a transparent process by a committee, also comprising members from other ministries.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023