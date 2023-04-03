SHOs in Islamabad police stations told to declare assets

ISLAMABAD: City Police Officer (CPO) Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday directed all station house officers (SHOs) to disclose their assets.

He also said the weekly performance of each officer will be reviewed, adding investigation officers should meet plaintiffs in all the cases.

He also directed that biometric attendance should be ensured in all wings of the operations division and the biometric machines should be installed at the earliest.

The CPO issued these directions at a meeting held to review crime and performance at the divisional level.

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

It may be noted that police officers across the country, especially SHOs, face allegations of corruption because of unlimited powers they enjoy being head of the police stations.

CPO Bukhari said that the present and former SHOs should work together to make a concreted action plan to deal with crime, adding the main target should be criminals and proclaimed offenders.

He said that weekly performance of each officer will be reviewed.

The cleanliness of the police stations should be taken care of while the assets of all the SHOs should be disclosed. He also directed the officers to make the patrolling system more efficient.

The IGP reviewed the crime performance at the divisional level. While issuing directions to the officers, the police chief said all officers should adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent crime in their respective areas.

“Safe city monitoring should be implemented at the police station level to help SHOs trace any criminal elements at the earliest,” he said.

The IGP instructed the SHOs to spend time in the police stations and stay there.

He said that a special plan should be made to eliminate serious crimes, especially street crime, and special attention should be paid to the elimination of drug trafficking, especially in educational institutions.

The details of the buyers of stolen goods should be collected.

The IGP said postmortem should be done on every dead body, adding the crackdown on illegal weapons should be accelerated.

He said that more personnel were being provided in police stations and that special campaign against offenders should be continued and they should be brought to justice.

He emphasised that the challans of the under investigation cases should be completed as soon as possible and submitted to relevant courts.

The IGP also listened yo the problems of all the SHOs and said that these i will be solved on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023