DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2023

Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group

AFP Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 11:34am
The photo shows Miles Routledge, who has been detained by the Afghan Taliban. — Photo by Presidium Network
The photo shows Miles Routledge, who has been detained by the Afghan Taliban. — Photo by Presidium Network

Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, UK non-profit group the Presidium Network said on Saturday.

The group said on Twitter it had been “working closely with two of the families”.

“We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families,” the UK’s foreign ministry added in a statement.

Scott Richards of the Presidium Network told Sky News: “We believe they are in good health and being well treated.

“We have no reason to believe they’ve been subject to any negative treatment such as torture and we’re told that they are as good as can be expected in such circumstances.”

There had been “no meaningful contact” between authorities and the two men Presidium is assisting, he added.

These two men are believed to have been held by the Taliban since January. It is not known how long the third man has been held for.

Media reports named the men as charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, an unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers, and YouTube star Miles Routledge.

Presidium on Twitter urged the Taliban to be “considerate of what we believe is a misunderstanding and release these men”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stampede deaths
Updated 02 Apr, 2023

Stampede deaths

For the state, the distribution of food aid or cash needs to be streamlined and transparent.
Handover halted
02 Apr, 2023

Handover halted

SOMETIMES individuals and institutions need to be saved from themselves. The Lahore High Court’s ruling on Friday...
Flying out
02 Apr, 2023

Flying out

OUR aviation industry is once again in the midst of a crisis. The slashing of pilots’ salaries and a steep ...
Courting controversy
Updated 01 Apr, 2023

Courting controversy

Pakistan cannot afford any of its top judges to be seen to be associated with one political narrative or the other.
No more freebies
01 Apr, 2023

No more freebies

PERHAPS amongst the major reasons Pakistan is fighting to maintain financial solvency today is that its rapacious...
Airports in private hands
01 Apr, 2023

Airports in private hands

THE government decision to ‘outsource’ the operations and land assets of the three main airports in Lahore,...