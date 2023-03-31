Poll delay case: AGP tells court Pakistan running deficit of ‘Rs1,500bn’

As a diminished Supreme Court bench — now at three members — resumed hearing the PTI’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay polls in Punjab on Friday, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan told the SC that Pakistan was running a deficit of Rs1,500 billion.

He made this revelation while presenting arguments on why the Finance Ministry had refused to provide funds to the ECP for elections. Awan said that the interest rate was expected to rise to 22 per cent, which would further increase the country’s debt.

The hearing on PTI’s petition began at 2pm today after a delay in its scheduled time of 11:30pm because of the recusal of a judge.

The rescusal of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, which came a day after Justice Aminuddin Khan, took the apex court by surprise today and fuelled calls from government figures to constitute a full court to hear the case.

The original bench included:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijazul Ahsan Justice Munib Akhtar Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Justice Aminuddin Khan

However, it was Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, who returned to the courtroom to continue the hearing.

The hearing

As the proceeding commenced, the chairman of the executive committee of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) appeared before the bench. However, the CJP said that the court will hear his arguments later.

“The bar has nothing to do with supporting anyone,” PBC’s Hasan Raza Pasha stated. “If not a full court bench, you can call a full court meeting.”

The CJP responded that he was pondering over it and went on to say that the SC judges shared good relations with each other.

“Two judges recused themselves from the hearing today and yesterday,” he said, revealing that polite conversations took place between the judges both before the recusals and afterwards.

“We also talked about some reservations. Some political issues came up which were fueled by the media and press conferences, but the court showed restraint throughout the matter.”

Justice Bandial noted that different SC judges were being criticised by different people and added that he was looking into the matter. “Meet me in my chamber on this matter,” he told Pasha.

The CJP further stated that Pasha had appeared in court for the first time today and told him to prove himself through his actions and not words. “I have been in contact with the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association … we respect you, come to my chamber.”

Justice Bandial said that if the matter was only related to “external image” then “our lives would have been peaceful”.

“Media persons sometimes say wrong things but the court always shows restraint,” the CJP remarked, adding that he would hold some meetings after the hearing. “Monday’s sun will rise with good news.”

Subsequently, the top court judge asked Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan to present his arguments.

As he began, the AGP first requested the court to reduce the temperatures within it, stressing that everywhere in the country, the [political] temperature needed to be brought out.

“What did you do to reduce the friction?” the CJP asked here to which Awan replied that temperatures would only cool down with time.

“The court has always given precedence to the Constitution,” he asserted, recalling that judges in the past were taken out of their offices and jailed in their houses. “It is a miracle that they returned to the office, but some of the best judges in the 1990s could not come back.”

Justice Bandial maintained that the Constitution kept democracy alive. “Those who were in jail until yesterday are giving speeches in assemblies today and the reason for this is that they are representatives of the public.

“An assembly has a tenure and the head of the house has the right to dissolve it,” he said highlighting that the 90-day stipulated time for announcing elections was coming to a close in April.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Jan 14. After back and forth with the ECP, President Arif Alvi had selected April 30 for polls in the province.

During the hearing today, the CJP noted that the date for the election suggested by the president was already beyond the 90-day time period. “The president was not briefed about the situation by the ECP.

“If they had done it, the president would not have given the date for April 30,” he said, pointing out that the matter in front of the court was of Oct 8.

“The court is not sitting here to increase problems. Either give us concrete reasons or commence a dialogue. One respondent [the PTI] is already giving the guarantee of its chairman and the government too will have to move on.”

The CJP further said that the tenure of the assemblies would be completed in August. “We can take a break for a few days if the government and opposition want to hold negotiations. If the negotiations don’t work out, we fulfil our constitutional role.”

But first, he continued, tell the court about the Rs20 billion expenditure on the elections. The CJP also recalled that he had suggested a cutback on expenditures earlier.

The CJP also highlighted the issue of terrorism in the country, saying that half of the polling stations were either sensitive or highly sensitive. “Only saying that there is terrorism in the country is not enough. Terrorism is from the 90s decade.

“The court was told that the forces are busy at the border. This matter has to be looked at as well,” he said.

At one point during the hearing, the AGP said that he read Justice Mandokhail’s dissenting note in yesterday’s court order, elaborating that the judge recused himself from the bench.

Other points raised are related to the March 1 verdict, he continued, referring to the SC’s suo motu proceedings on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

AGP Awan further emphasised that even the PTI petition being heard in court today was based on the March 1 verdict and recalled that during the suo motu proceeding “two members of the nine-member bench had distanced themselves from the bench”.

To this, CJP Bandial asked: “Who told you that two judges had recused themselves? Read the court order of Feb 27; where is it written so in the order?”

At that, the AGP read out loud the court’s Feb 27 order. When he finished, Justice Bandial highlighted that the court order said the matter was sent to the CJP for an afresh reconstitution of the bench. “If I wanted to, I could have even changed all the judges [in the bench].”

Recusals of Justices Mandokhail, Khan

Justice Mandokhail’s recusal today came a day after Justice Aminuddin Khan withdrew himself from the bench saying that he was a signatory to an order issued by a different bench, proposing the postponement of all cases instituted under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

“In view of the case No 4 of 2022 (awarding of 20 additional marks in MBBS or BDS degrees to candidates for memorising the Holy Quran), which is still in the field but the present bench is proceeding with the case (postponement of Punjab elections), therefore I recuse myself of the case,” he had observed.

Subsequently, on Friday morning, a new bench was formed which retained the four judges, excluding Justice Khan.

However, as soon as the proceeding began, Justice Mandokhail announced his withdrawal from the bench.

“Justice Aminuddin Khan recused himself from the bench after which we were waiting for the court order,” he said. “I received the order at home yesterday.”

Justice Mandokhail then asked the attorney general to read out the order in court which he did.

The order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, noted that Justice Khan had recused himself from the bench but the CJP, Justice Akhtar and Justice Ahsan “respectfully disagree” and believed that the hearing in the case would remain “unaffected”. It ordered that the case be fixed before a bench that did not include Justice Khan.

The court order also included Justice Mandokhail’s dissenting note, which said: “The order was not dictated nor was I consulted by the HCJ [chief justice]. However, the impact of the judgement requires consideration in court.”

Referring to his dissent note in SC today, Justice Mandokhail said that despite being a member of the bench, he wasn’t consulted regarding the formation of the new bench.

The judge remarked that he believed he was a “misfit” in the new bench, observing that “all the judges are bound by the Constitution”.

Full court hearing ‘the only way out’: minister

Reacting to the development, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that there was an urgent need for the judiciary to form a full-court bench to hear the Punjab poll delay case.

The photo shows Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaking outside the apex court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Talking to media persons outside the SC today, Asif said that the erosion of people’s confidence [in the judiciary] was a significant issue that must be addressed. He reiterated the demand for the formation of a full court, a request that has been put forward by the coalition government from the beginning of the case.

Referring to the recusals of the judges, he expressed disappointment and concern, stating that the nation was observing the situation with “despondency.”

Asif acknowledged that people had high expectations from the judiciary, and the current turn of events was an unfortunate occurrence. He further remarked that while debates and disagreements were a natural part of the political culture, they were not a part of their [judicial] culture.

PTI petition

PTI’s petition, moved by party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab Asse­m­bly speaker Mohammad Sib­tain Khan, former Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and ex-lawmakers of Punjab Abdul Rehman and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, pleaded that the ECP’s decision was in violation of the Constitution and tantamount to amending and subverting it.

In the petition, PTI sought directions for the federal government to ensure law and order, provisions of funds and security personnel as per the ECP’s need to hold the elections.

It also requested the court to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly. Last week, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also proposed Oct 8 as the date for elections in the province. Earlier, he had announced May 28 as the date for polls.

The PTI questioned the ECP’s authority to “amend the Constitution” and asked how it could decide to delay elections to any assembly beyond the period of 90 days from the date of dissolution of the said assembly as mandated by the Constitution.

The petition argued that the ECP was bound to obey and implement the judgments of the Supreme Court and had no power or jurisdiction to overrule or review them.

In its March 1 verdict, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the election to the Punjab Assembly within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. It also directed the authorities to provide funds and security personnel to ECP for the elections, the petition recalled.

The ECP cannot act in defiance of the Supreme Court’s directions as it has done in this case which was illegal and liable to be set aside, the petition pleaded. By announcing Oct 8 as the date, the ECP has delayed the elections for more than 183 days beyond the 90-day limit as prescribed in the Constitution.

The petition said that if the excuse of unavailability of security personnel was accepted this time, it will set a precedent to delay any future elections.

The petition added that there was no assurance that these factors — financial constraints, security situation and non-availability of security personnel — would improve by Oct 8.

The “so-called excuse” would mean the Constitution could be held in abeyance every time elections were due, the petitioners feared adding that in the past similar situations have persisted, but elections were held despite them.

These situations can’t be used as excuses to “subvert” the Constitution and deny people their right to elect representatives.

“Not holding elections in case of threats by terrorists will amount to giving in to the threats, which is in fact the aim of all terrorist activities,” the petition explained.