Poll delay case: SC bench in flux after another judge exits

Just moments after a four-member Supreme Court (SC) bench resumed hearing PTI’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay polls to the Punjab Assembly, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Friday distanced himself from the bench.

The unexpected development has brought flux in the apex court bench hearing the case, which was already disbanded a day earlier.

The original bench included:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijazul Ahsan Justice Munib Akhtar Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Justice Aminuddin Khan

Yesterday, Justice Aminuddin Khan withdrew himself from the bench saying that he was a signatory to an order issued by a different bench, proposing the postponement of all cases instituted under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, on Friday morning, a new bench was formed which retained the four judges, excluding Justice Khan.

However, as soon as the proceeding began, Justice Mandokhail announced his withdrawal from the bench.

“Justice Aminuddin Khan recused himself from the bench after which we were waiting for the court order,” he said. “I received the order at home yesterday.”

Justice Mandokhail then asked the attorney general to read out the order in court to which the latter abided.

The order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, noted that Justice Khan had recused himself from the bench but the CJP, Justice Akhtar and Justice Ahsan “respectfully disagree” and believed that the hearing in the case will remain “unaffected”.

The court order also included Justice Mandokhail’s dissent note, which said: “The order was not dictated nor was I consulted by the HCJ [chief justice]. However, the impact of the judgement requires consideration in court.”

Referring to his dissent note in SC today, Justice Mandokhail said that despite being a member of the bench, he wasn’t consulted regarding the formation of the new bench.

The judge remarked that he believed he was a “misfit” in the new bench, observing that “all the judges are bound by the Constitution”.

CJP Bandial then said that a decision regarding the new bench will be announced in the court shortly.

Justice Aminuddin Khan’s recusal

Justice Khan on Thursday recused himself from the five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing a PTI petition.

“In view of the case No 4 of 2022 (awarding of 20 additional marks in MBBS or BDS degrees to candidates for memorising the Holy Quran), which is still in the field but the present bench is proceeding with the case (postponement of Punjab elections), therefore I recuse myself of the case,” he observed.

The judgement to which Justice Khan referred, authored by himself and Justice Qazi Faez Isa for his recusal was issued in a suo motu case related to the award of an additional 20 marks to candidates for memorising the Holy Quran by heart to get an MBBS or BDS degree.

In their judgement, Justice Isa and Justice Amin had held that Constitution does not grant the CJP unilateral and arbitrary power to decide how cases under Article 184(3) be listed for hearing, how benches to hear such cases be constituted and how judges hearing such cases be selected.

The judgement had also called for postponing all other cases under Article 184(3).

PTI petition

PTI’s petition, moved by party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab Asse­m­bly speaker Mohammad Sib­tain Khan, former Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and ex-lawmakers of Punjab Abdul Rehman and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, pleaded that the ECP’s decision was in violation of the Constitution and tantamount to amending and subverting it.

In the petition, PTI sought directions for the federal government to ensure law and order, provisions of funds and security personnel as per the ECP’s need to hold the elections.

It also requested the court to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly. Last week, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also proposed Oct 8 as the date for elections in the province. Earlier, he had announced May 28 as the date for polls.

The PTI questioned the ECP’s authority to “amend the Constitution” and asked how it could decide to delay elections to any assembly beyond the period of 90 days from the date of dissolution of the said assembly as mandated by the Constitution.

The petition argued that the ECP was bound to obey and implement the judgments of the Supreme Court and had no power or jurisdiction to overrule or review them.

In its March 1 verdict, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the election to the Punjab Assembly within 90 days and that the date be announced by the president. It also directed the authorities to provide funds and security personnel to ECP for the elections, the petition recalled.

The ECP cannot act in defiance of the Supreme Court’s directions as it has done in this case which was illegal and liable to be set aside, the petition pleaded. By announcing Oct 8 as the date, the ECP has delayed the elections for more than 183 days beyond the 90-day limit as prescribed in the Constitution.

The petition said that if the excuse of unavailability of security personnel was accepted this time, it will set a precedent to delay any future elections.

The petition added that there was no assurance that these factors — financial constraints, security situation and non-availability of security personnel — would improve by Oct 8.

The “so-called excuse” would mean the Constitution could be held in abeyance every time elections were due, the petitioners feared adding that in the past similar situations have persisted, but elections were held despite them.

These situations can’t be used as excuses to “subvert” the Constitution and deny people their right to elect representatives.

“Not holding elections in case of threats by terrorists will amount to giving in to the threats, which is in fact the aim of all terrorist activities,” the petition explained.