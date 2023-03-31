Two workers die in phosphate mine collapse

ABBOTTABAD: Two workers died in an accident at the phosphate mines in Qalandarabad Tarnawai Kalobandi here the other day.

According to reports, the two miners were killed when side walls of an illegal phosphate mine collapsed. The deceased workers were identified as Rustam and Niaz who were buried alive.

The Rescue 1122 personnel later retrieved their bodies and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex. The rescue operation to remove the debris is still continuing.

According to local people, the mineral department is not fulfilling its job efficiently as there was no check on the safety measures adopted by the mine owners.

It is the second such incident in recent days as earlier in Sherwan, two miners died while three other workers received injuries.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023