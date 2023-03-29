Rain likely today in Karachi, other districts

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in Karachi and rest of the province on Wednesday (today).

“The westerly wave is likely to enter in west Balochistan. Under its influence, rain-thunderstorms of light to moderate intensity is likely in Karachi division during March 29-30,” says a Met Office advisory.

It said light-to-moderate rains are also expected in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mitiari districts.

Weather in Karachi is expected to be partly cloudy with chance of drizzle/light rain during evening/night, the advisory added.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2023