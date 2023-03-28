PTI chief’s ‘facilitators’ in judiciary to be exposed, says Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N lea­der Maryam Nawaz on Mon­day pledged to expose what she called Imran Khan’s facilitators in the judiciary “with full force” and tasked the party spok­es­persons with doing so.

Presiding over a meeting of PML-N’s spokespersons at the party office in Model Town, the party’s chief organiser asked them to bring forth the facts related to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case in which her father Nawaz Sharif was convicted and ousted from the Prime Minister’s House.

“The meeting also form­ulated a strategy to expose Imran Khan’s facilitators’ corruption. Khan’s facilitators in the judiciary will also be exposed with full force,” the PML-N said in a statement issued after the meeting.

“Imran Khan has become a story of the past and now it’s time to think about Pakistan’s future,” Ms Nawaz said.

The PML-N leader said that so much evidence of “Nawaz’s innocence” had come forth that both sides of the scale of justice sho­uld have been equal by now.

“Maryam Nawaz told the spokespersons to aggr­e­ssively advocate the party’s stance against certain former and incumbent judges to continue building pressure to eventually secure relief for Nawaz Sharif and ensure disqualification of Imran Khan,” a party source told Dawn.

She said that the detailed judgement of Justice Mansoor Ali and Justice Jamal Mandokhel of the Supreme Court in the suo motu case regarding elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, released earlier in the day, had vindicated the PML-N’s stance.

Ms Nawaz claimed that the dissenting note of Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhel had also vindicated the party’s narrative of “bench fixing”, Samaaenglish.tv reported.

“If the bench-making is not fair, how can the decision be considered fair?” she questioned.

The PML-N has decided to bring to the fore the “unjust” and “vindictive” judgements and testimonies against Nawaz Sharif. The meeting also decided to propagate the facts regarding the party’s policies.

Ms Nawaz said that during the four years of PTI’s rule, not one job out of the 10 million or one house out of the five million promised was given to the public.

She described Imran Khan’s 10-point agenda to turn around the country’s economy as a pack of lies.

Later, in a tweet, the PML-N leader called Mr Khan a “foreign agent” whose purpose was to create anarchy and chaos.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2023