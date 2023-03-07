Maryam rails against ex-CJP Nisar for ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday lambasted former chief justice Saqib Nisar for what she said was facilitating PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the prime minister’s seat.

Addressing a rally in Sheikhupura, the PML-N chief organiser recalled how the ex-CJP took away the certificate of “sadiq and ameen” from the PTI chairman.

She was referring to Nisar’s statement from a day ago when he said that the Supreme Court had not declared Imran Khan “sadiq and ameen” (truthful and honest) unreservedly and in all aspects of his conduct in its 2017 verdict in favour of the PTI chief.

Maryam said that Nisar — whom she labelled a “liar” — had “put the fate of the nation in the hands of a narcotic user”.

“The person who is not in his senses was installed in the PM’s office,” Maryam said, terming Imran as the “biggest coward in the history of Pakistan”.

The PML-N leader accused Imran of hiding at his home for the past six months on “the pretext of being unable to move because of the plaster on his leg”.

“If I was a PTI follower, I would have died of shame,” she said, adding that Imran’s lawyers informed the court that their client cannot appear because he has become “handicapped”.

Maryam advised the PTI chief to “borrow some courage” from her father Nawaz Sharif. “The one who made fun of back pain, platelets and cancer is now listing medical conditions that I am shameful of even mentioning”.

She asked the Sheikhupura crowd if they had ever seen Nawaz hide behind any illness.

The PML-N leader said Imran was “stuck in a conundrum and scared” because the cases against him were legitimate. “If he appears he will get caught and even if he doesn’t appear, he will get caught.”

Maryam accused Imran of hiding his offshore company, the Toshakhana gifts and the foreign funding accounts. “He hid Rs55 billion not just from the public but also his cabinet”.