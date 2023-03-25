Food outlets in Lahore allowed to remain open till Sehr

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed the restaurants and other food outlets to remain open from Iftar to Sehr during the fasting month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing an application from the restaurants’ association seeking a review of the closure timings enforced on such businesses.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner contended that the court previously modified the business hours for the restaurants and eateries, allowing them to operate till 11pm the whole week.

He said since Ramazan commenced, the restaurants needed to be opened during the Sehr timings.

The judge allowed the request and permitted the food outlets to remain open from Iftar to Sehr timings.

Hearing other matters, the judge ordered the Environmental Protection Department to take action against the industrial units discharging poisonous effluents into rivers and the same contaminated water was used for irrigating crops.

Justice Karim observed that there were reports that the growth of children had been affected due to consuming vegetables irrigated with contaminated water.

The judge adjourned further hearing till March 31.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023