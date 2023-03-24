LHC extends Imran’s protective bail in 5 cases till March 27

The Lahore High Court on Friday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s protective bail till March 27 in five cases registered against him in Islamabad, including two for “vandalism” at the judicial complex and high court.

The former premier had been granted protective bail in the five cases on March 17 when he secured protective bail in a total of nine.

Today, a two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard Imran’s plea for an extension in his protective bail. Imran was represented by Barrister Salman Safdar.

A video posted by the PTI showed Imran, who has appeared before the courts in the past alongside a horde of supporters, arriving at the LHC with his security team and a few workers jogging alongside his vehicle in the rain. His security team shielded him with bulletproof vests as he disembarked and made his way inside.

As he arrived outside the court, Imran was asked by a reporter whether he thought the Election Commission of Pakistan’s deferral of the Punjab elections to October would be struck down by the Supreme Court.

“If the ECP decision is not quashed, how will elections take place in October?” he responded. “In this way, they can say they don’t have any money.”

“The law of the jungle is prevailing here,” he added.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Safdar said that his client “stood outside the judicial complex for 40 minutes to get bail in these cases”.

Safdar told the court that Imran had not “misused the bail” and that two new cases had been filed against him in Islamabad. In the present circumstances, he cannot appear before the judicial complex in Islamabad, Imran’s lawyer added.

“Imran Khan is a former prime minister and has security threats,” the lawyer said, lamenting that the PTI chief had “no security”. “We have requested an extension in the bail which was already obtained,” he said.

“According to me, there is no such law [to extend protective bail],” Justice Sheikh responded.

Safdar argued that Imran’s “conduct is in front of everyone; cases are being filed against him, which we are facing”.

Justice Sheikh, however, told him that they should have approached the Islamabad High Court instead.

“We have been considering this since yesterday, but Imran Khan has a security issue,” Safdar replied, adding that Imran had come to court today accompanied by his security.

Taking the rostrum, Imran said: “It took me a long time to get from Islamabad Toll Plaza to the court. So many police and FC personnel were deployed that it seemed like a criminal was travelling.

“Stones were being pelted, [teargas] shells were being fired — my life was in danger. My life was in danger, that’s why we returned [to Lahore]. If you watch the video, I was waiting outside the judicial complex for 40 minutes.

“What is happening to me is extraordinary. I have 40 cases of terrorism against me,” Imran said.

He told the court that “this has never happened to a former prime minister before”.

Imran’s lawyer Barrister Safdar then interjected. “We want to appear in the court in Islamabad.”

Justice Sheikh asked: “What is the government’s position on this?”

The government’s representative responded that Imran should go to court in Islamabad instead of the Lahore High Court.

Imran, however, urged the court to watch his entry video in the Judicial Complex.

The two-member bench then ordered a number be placed on Imran’s petition as it dismissed the objections raised on his pleas.

The hearing was then adjourned for half an hour. When it resumed, Imran’s counsel told the court that his client had to appear before a court in Islamabad on Monday. This is an extraordinary situation.“

The court then asked when it approved the previous bail. Barrister Safdar replied saying March 17.

At this, the government’s lawyer said he had no idea whether the application was submitted or not.

“We submitted it in Islamabad,” Safdar said. “The petition is still with the court staff,” he added.

Barrister Safdar subsequently said: “What could have been more respect for the law that Imran took bail from here on March 17 and went to Islamabad on March 18.

“The doors of justice were closed on Imran Khan and he wasn’t allowed to go inside.

“We ourselves are trying to come back into the system. The government lawyer should not oppose it.”

Imran’s counsel made it clear that he hasn’t ever before filed for an extension in protective bail.

“March 19 was a Sunday holiday. Imran was in Lahore due to medical issues,” he said. “Protective bails were taken from LHC in other cases on March 21”.

Barrister Safdar maintained that there were over 100 cases against his client. At this, Imran interjected, saying: “Not 100, but 140.”

Safdar continued, saying that his client was asking the court to grant him “constitutional relief”.

Citing that the PTI chairman had to appear in Islamabad on March 27 for different cases, Safdar urged the court to grant Imran protective bail till that date.

“The element of malice is not on the part of Imran Khan but on the part of the police,” he said. “All the cases against Imran Khan are politically motivated,” Safdar added.

He reminded the court that an assassination attempt was made on Imran, further saying that “his life is still in danger.”

“There won’t be problems in appearing on the same day in Islamabad for all the cases,” he said, highlighting that Imran was 71 years old and the government continued to “lodge cases based on lies against him”.

The government’s lawyer interjected here, saying: “The petitioner had obtained protective bails before but did not appear before the court”.

The court remarked that the government had to help in dispensing justice. It enquired with the petitioner whether an affidavit will be given that the plea is pending before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.

“Yes we are ready to give an undertaking,” Barrister Safdar said.

Taking the lectern, Imran said video evidence was available that he wasn’t allowed inside the court.

The LHC ordered Imran to submit an affidavit. “You will give an affidavit saying that your plea is pending before an Islamabad ATC,” Justice Sheikh said.

The hearing was adjourned till 5pm.

As the hearing resumed, Imran’s counsel Intizar Hussain Panjhuta submitted the affidavit on his client’s behalf. “We have submitted five affidavits,” Panjhuta said.

The court then told the lawyer to read out the affidavit. Justice Sheikh also directed Imran to read out the affidavit after his lawyer.

The court then asked if the government lawyer had anything to say to which he said he did not.

Subsequently, the LHC approved Imran’s protective bail in five cases till March 27.

The court made it clear that there would be severe consequences if statements were misrepresented, saying that contempt proceedings could also be initiated against the PTI chief.