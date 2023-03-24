Imran tells LHC his situation is ‘extraordinary’; seeks extension in protective bail in five cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday reached Lahore High Court (LHC) to extend his protective bail in five cases filed against him in Islamabad, including two for “vandalism” at the Islamabad Judicial Complex and high court.

The former premier had been granted protective bail in the five cases on March 17 when he secured protective bail in a total of nine cases — the four others being in Lahore.

Today, a two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain is hearing his plea. Imran is being represented by Barrister Salman Safdar.

As he arrived outside the court, Imran was asked by a reporter whether he thought the Election Commission of Pakistan’s deferral of the Punjab elections to October would be struck down by the Supreme Court.

The PTI posted a video of Imran’s Nissan SUV reaching the Lahore High Court as supporters and his security jogged beside the vehicle in the rain. Imran can be seen disembarking from his vehicle shortly after as his security detail shields him with Kevlar.

“If the ECP decision is not quashed, how will elections take place in October?” he responded. “In this way, they can say they don’t have any money.”

“The law of the jungle is prevailing here,” he added.

The hearing

The hearing began soon after Imran reached the courtroom.

“Objections have been raised on Imran Khan’s petitions that they have been filed again,” said Barrister Safdar as he began to speak. “Imran Khan stood outside the Judicial Complex for 40 minutes to get bail in these cases.”

Safdar told the court that Imran had not “misused the bail” and that two new cases had been filed against him in Islamabad. In the present circumstances, he cannot go to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Imran’s lawyer added.

“Imran Khan is a former Prime Minister and has security threats,” the lawyer said, lamenting that he “has no security”.

Imran then arrived at the lectern.

His lawyer Salman Safdar continued: “We have requested an extension in the bail which was already obtained.”

Justice Sheikh responded: “According to me, there is no such law [to extend protective bail].”

Safdar argued that Imran’s “conduct is in front of everyone and that cases were being filed against him — and we are facing them”.

Justice Sheikh, however, told him that they should have approached the Islamabad High Court instead.

“We have been considering this since yesterday, but Imran Khan has a security issue,” Safdar replied, adding that Imran had come to court today with his security.

Then Imran spoke.

He said: “It took me a long time to get from Islamabad Toll Plaza to the court. So many police and FC personnel were deployed that it seemed like a criminal was coming.

“Stones were being pelted, [teargas] shells were being fired — my life was in danger. My life was in danger, that’s why we returned [to Lahore]. If you watch the video, I was waiting outside the Judicial Complex for 40 minutes.

“What is happening to me is extraordinary. I have 40 cases of terrorism against me.”

He told the court that “this has never happened to a former prime minister before”.

Imran’s lawyer Barrister Safdar then interjected. “We want to appear in the court in Islamabad.”

Justice Sheikh asked: “What is the government’s position on this?”

The government’s representative responded that Imran should go to court in Islamabad instead of the Lahore High Court.

Imran, however, urged the court to watch his entry video in the Judicial Complex.

The two-member bench then ordered a number be placed on Imran’s petition as it dismissed the objections raised on his pleas.

The hearing was then adjourned for half an hour.

More to follow