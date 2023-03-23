DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2023

UK police question suspect after Muslim man set alight

Monitoring Desk Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 03:00pm
<p>Screengrab from video by Al Jazeera on Twitter.</p>

Screengrab from video by Al Jazeera on Twitter.

The UK police arrested a suspect on Wednesday who set on fire an elderly Muslim man while he was walking towards his home from a mosque in Birmingham. The victim suffered serious burn injuries on his face, Al Jazeera reported.

A video of the incident is widely circulating on social media platforms. The CCTV camera footage shows a suspected young man wearing a blue hoodie approaching a victim who is in his 70s, walking on Shenstone road, and seen arguing with the old man.

Later, the victim’s jacket is set alight and an old man is heard screaming in pain.

Richard North — Chief Superintendent at Birmingham police said investigators were “keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker”, he warned against speculation.

According to the West Midlands Police, “He [suspect] spoke to [the victim] briefly before spraying with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.”

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

“For 35 years he’s been going to that mosque to pray and there’s never been a problem … Suddenly this happens. His hair, beard and eyebrows are badly burnt. We’re praying he’s OK”, a victim’s nephew told BBC.

An MP of the opposition Labour Party, Zarah Sultan expressed her concern over the incident and said she was “horrified”.

Counter-terrorism police are understood to be involved in investigations amid fears of a worrying pattern of crime.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lurking militancy
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

Politicking on the issue of terrorism will only bring more harm to the country.
Disaster response
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...
Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...