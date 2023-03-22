100 SMEs in Balochistan given Rs260m

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has expressed commitment to support agribusinesses, particularly by developing and strengthening the value chain.

Mr Kakar was speaking at a ceremony organised by Growth for Rural Advan­cement and Sust­ainable Progress (Grasp), where he distributed grants worth Rs260 million to uplift the business potential of 117 small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The governor appreciated the contribution of the European Union, PPAF, and ITC and encouraged relevant line departments of the provincial government to allocate more funds to promote SMEs.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023