Balochistan Assembly resolution condemns May 9 riots

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution condemning incidents of May 9 and demanding that the party which attacked institutions should be banned and declared a terrorist outfit.

During a session of the assembly, provincial minister Sadiq Umrani presented the condemnation resolution on behalf of members Mir Ziaullah Lango, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Mir Shoaib Nosherwani.

The resolution said that under a well-organised conspiracy to disturb peace of the country, these terrorists did what enemies of the country could not do in 75 years.

While discussing the legality of the resolution, Mir Sadiq Umrani of PPP said the violence of May 9 was an assault on Pakistan’s integrity and it was perpetrated by an individual who was intoxicated with power and who attacked the national identity and symbols. Mr Umrani said PPP condemns all undemocratic actions.

CM says violence was aimed at instigating people against state, army

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said May 9 violence was a revolt against the state and its institutions. “On this day, a systematic plan was made to instigate people against the state and Pakistan army.”

He supported the legal action against perpetrators of May 9 incidents and said that elements involved in the attack on defence institutions must be brought to justice.

“People of Balochistan stand in solidarity with the Pakistan Army, and its institutions,” Mr Bugti said.

PPP’s Ali Madad Jattak said after the arrest of a party leader on May 9, attacks were carried out on national memorials, GHQ, Lahore Corps Commander’s House and various other government properties.

He said that when a person associated with former US president Donald Trump’s supporters disrespected a national monument, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment in the US, but in “our country those who were involved in May 9 violence, proudly claim they have done everything, and such people should be hanged”. He said those who had attacked institutions of the country should be punished.

Provincial minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello said it has been a year since the head of a party launched attacks on important installations, including the residence of the Father of the Nation and the GHQ, but no action has so far been taken against those individuals.

He demanded that a judicial commission, headed by the chief justice, be formed to identify all those involved in the May 9 violence and they should be punished.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2024