LHC seeks Imran’s presence at hearing of bail plea

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 06:59am

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday directed the lawyer of PTI chairman Imran Khan to ensure the appearance of his client if he wanted the court to hear petitions for protective bail in two cases registered in Islamabad.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, asked Barrister Salman Safdar about the authenticity of Imran Khan’s signatures on the power of attorney and the affidavit.

The lawyer said the signatures were scanned but belonged to Imran Khan.

The counsel stated that the situation worsened as more cases were registered by police whenever Imran Khan went to court for bail in an already registered case.

Justice Rizvi observed that the situation would always get worse when the party workers accompanied the former prime minister to the courts.

The judge said the party should warn its workers of disciplinary action for rallying outside the courts.

The counsel asked the court to adjourn the hearing since the petitioner was not available for a personal appearance.

The judge directed the counsel to ensure the appearance of the petitioner in the court on Tuesday (today) at 2:15pm if wanted relief.

Imran Khan sought protective bail in two criminal cases registered by Islamabad police on charges of leading attacks on the police teams.

SECURITY: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the police and the lawyers of the PTI to submit a report after reviewing the security arrangements outside the Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing a petition by the PTI seeking foolproof security arrangements for the former prime minister citing threats to his life.

Referring to a police report, a government law officer told the court that as many as 123 policemen were deployed at the Zaman Park residence of the PTI chief.

However, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied the government’s claim, saying Imran Khan had not been provided security by the police.

Justice Sheikh observed that Imran Khan being a former prime minister was entitled to security as per the law.

The judge would resume the hearing on Tuesday.

The petition contended that the petitioner was at the advanced age of 71 years, not fully recovered from the physical trauma inflicted after the Wazirabad attack.

It said the limbs of Imran Khan were weak and he was unable to walk without support and he is practically immobile without assistance.

It also claimed that the life of the PTI chairman was still under threat since his survival in the Wazirabad attack.

Besides foolproof security, the petition also asked the court to allow the petitioner to get his attendance marked in the proceedings against him through a video link.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023

